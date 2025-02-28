Chrisley Knows Best alums Savannah and Grayson Chrisley are airing out each other’s dirty laundry online. Grayson, who is currently in college at the University of Alabama, seemingly couldn’t get in touch with his sister, so he asked for help on social media while insulting her in the process.

On Thursday, February 27, Grayson shared a screenshot to his Instagram Story. It was a photo of his text messages between himself and Savannah. Grayson blocked out what they said, but they appeared to be one-sided. The first one said, “I am rn.” Then, the next five were crossed out.

The first text said “Today 12:11 pm” and the next four said “Today 1:25 pm.” He was left on delivered and shared the screenshot around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday still with no response.

“If anyone sees a short blonde woman with attitude problems and also problems answering her phone, please let her know I need her!!!” he captioned the post.

The reality TV star hasn’t given an update on whether he got in touch with his sister. However, he has posted more videos to his Instagram Story of his college campus.

Savannah has become the “mom” of the family, raising Grayson, 18, and her niece, Chloe, 12, since her parents, Todd and Julie, went to prison for 19 years for bank and tax fraud.

In a recent interview with People, the 27-year-old said, “I wasn’t expecting to get two kids. So between that the legal expenses to fight for my parents, I am just like anyone else out here. Sure, I put a smile on my face. I look the part, I play the part. But it doesn’t mean I actually am the part. You fake it till you make it. That’s the world that we live in.”

“I’ve struggled,” she admitted.

Savannah shared that she had to work multiple jobs, including selling houses, podcasting, and social media influencing. “I do anything that comes my way. I’m no better than anyone else out here, to have to struggle.

“And I am not lazy. I know that I have two kids to provide for, and I know I have two parents that I need to get home. So, I’ll work my ass off till the wee hours of the morning if I have to. It’s just who I am.”

Savannah might not have had time to answer Grayson’s texts because she was visiting the White House in a plea to free her parents. She spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 27. There she spoke about her parents’ incarceration and justice reform at the CPAC event before attending the White House for lunch in the West Wing.

“What a week in Washington, D.C.!” Savannah wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her visit to the nation’s capital. “Walking the halls of CPAC as a Senior Fellow for the Nolan Center for Criminal Justice was an honor beyond words. To stand among those fighting for real reform and freedom, to be a voice in this movement, reminds me why I refuse to stop speaking out. The fight for justice is far from over.”

She has made it no secret that she is hoping for President Donald Trump to pardon her parents, saying on a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, “I’m asking President Trump for a pardon. I’ve got all the information. I have sent it to everyone that I know to send it to.”

“Even after my parents come home, I will continue to fight for justice for those who can’t fight for themselves because now I know too much to not do something about it,” the reality TV star said.

“I will never stop fighting for my parents,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum added. “This week reminded me why I do this. The road is long, the fight is hard, but justice is worth it. We are just getting started.”