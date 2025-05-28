Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View had their say about Donald Trump‘s decision to pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of their convictions and sentencing for bank fraud and tax evasion, along with another convicted tax cheat whose mother attended a $1 million dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

After reviewing footage of Trump’s call to Savannah Chrisley, her vlogged reaction, and clips of the Chrisleys bragging about their lavish spending habits on Chrisley Knows Best, Whoopi Goldberg posed the question, “Is anybody gonna have a problem because this is the law, or people already numb to this?”

Ana Navarro was the first to answer, saying, “Well, according to this administration, if you are a reality star, have a lot of money, [are] a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that’s good. We’re gonna give you a pardon. But poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country.”

Navarro went on to exclaim, “Your question was, ‘Is anybody going to have a problem with this?’ And I sure as hell do. And I think one of the things Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen because this is not normal. This is not honest. This is not ethical. Basically, there’s a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House.” She also reminded listeners of other Trump scandals, including accepting a $400 million airplane from the royal family of Qatar before adding, “The profiteering we are seeing from Trump and his family from the presidency has no precedence and cannot be accepted or normalized by the American people.”

Sara Haines had a different take, in that while she wasn’t happy about it, she saw it as one of the lesser egregious examples of Trump’s misdeeds in office. “I don’t think it’s good, but I tend to think with Donald Trump’s flood [the zone] methodology, there’s a strategy at not jumping at everything he does. There’s an old proverb that says, ‘The man who chases two rabbits catches neither.'” For Haines, the bigger woes are the luxury jet from Qatar, the pardons of January 6th criminals, and due process concerns with deportations, among other issues. “It’s not to say any of this is not bad, but I think the problem we’re living in now is he floods the zone. Everyone reacts to everything, saying, ‘Don’t normalize it. Don’t become numb.’ But I think there’s a strategy to picking your battles. And I think there are things that are truly outrageous he is doing, and I don’t think we should take our eyes off of them.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin was the next to speak and offered her evaluation like so: “So in this second term, I try to look at things as, ‘How is this going to be received?’ So his opponents are going to say, ‘This is outrageous.’ They’re correct to say it feels like pay-to-play. His supporters are going to say, ‘Well, the previous president pardoned his entire immediate family.’ And they’re going to say, ‘It just kind of feels like Washington swampiness.'”

She also pointed to the inclusion of Alice Johnson, whom Trump granted clemency to in his first term — after some lobbying from Kim Kardashian — because she was serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking. “I believe strongly people left, right, and center advocated for her to get clemency. She was over-sentenced in a period of time in this country where drug crimes were treated like violent crimes, and people were put up for 30, 50 years, and he gave her clemency… Those are the causes he should be championing. You should look at the people who’ve been taken away from their families, who’ve been reformed in prison, who are going to want to come out and be contributing members of society. That, I think, is what would speak to, sort of the populist movement that fueled him — not going for tax cheats and fraudsters,” Griffin said.

Goldberg then closed out the segment by pulling out, once again, her pocket Constitution and saying, “When you want to know does it pass the smell test, all you gotta do is [pull this] out here and see, because there are things you don’t do in America.” She went on to criticize Trump for being hypocritical about his alleged financial gains in office, saying, “I get that your whole family has figured out a way how to make money from the country. I get it, okay, that’s what you do. That’s what you’ve always done. But what I don’t like is that you get pissy with other people who are doing the same thing. Either it’s not good for everybody, or it’s good for everybody. Somebody make up their mind.”

