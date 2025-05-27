Hacks has officially been renewed for Season 5 ahead of Season 4’s finale this week on HBO Max.

The Emmy-winning comedy from showrunners Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky will continue the story of comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) as they explore their next chapter. While fans will have to wait and see how the finale unfolds to know where the story may head, there are a few details we already know about Hacks Season 5. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far, but stay tuned for additional details in the weeks and months ahead as Hacks Season 5 takes shape.

Has Hacks been renewed for Season 5?

Yes, as mentioned above, Hacks has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max. The series will continue its run with all-new episodes that will stream exclusively on the platform. The series has been a Top 5 show on HBO Max since Season 4’s debut in the United States, and a Top 10 show globally. Season 4 has been Hacks‘ best-performing season yet, with week-over-week growth, prompting the quick renewal.

What has been said about the Hacks Season 5 renewal?

TV Insider caught up with Aniello, Statsky, and Downs, timed to the renewal announcement, during which they shared their excitement. “It’s exciting,” Aniello tells us, noting, “It’s also like, ‘Here we go!'”

“Back to work,” Statsky chimes in, essentially finishing Aniello’s sentence. Despite the daunting nature of tackling a new story, this talented trio couldn’t feel more fortunate as Downs adds, “We feel so lucky that we get to do a fifth season of comedy. We’re like, it shouldn’t be this way, but we feel really fortunate because it’s so rare. We feel incredibly lucky.”

In a release shared with the press, Sarah Aubrey, head of Max Original Programming, said, “Yes! More! We congratulate Hacks‘ singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television.” Meanwhile, Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, added, “Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time. We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew, and our partners at Max.”

What is Hacks Season 5 about?

No logline for Hacks Season 5 has been revealed yet, but we’re sure Season 4’s ending will point us in the direction of Deborah and Ava’s next chapter, so stay tuned for more details then.

When will the Hacks Season 4 finale be streaming?

The final episode of Season 4 will begin streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 29, at 9/8c.

Who stars in Hacks Season 5?

As mentioned, above, Smart and Einbinder will reprise their roles as Deborah and Ava, and although Season 5 ‘s ensemble hasn’t been officially slated, among Season 4’s ensemble are Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg, Sandy Honig, and Jake Shane. Stay tuned to see who makes the Season 5 when the official casting news breaks.

Who makes Hacks Season 5?

Hacks is created for television by Aniello, Statsky, and Downs, who executive produce the show with Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, and Joe Mande. Meanwhile, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group serves as the studio for the production.

Again, stay tuned for additional details as Hacks Season 5 takes shape, and let us know what you hope to see from the comedy in the comments section.

Hacks, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, HBO Max