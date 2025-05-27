Are you missing the buddy ensemble comedy? FX has you covered with its upcoming series, Adults, from creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw.

Stepping in to executive produce are Stefani Robinson, among many others, including Nick Kroll. After having worked on FX’s other hit comedies, Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows, Robinson brought her skills over to Adults to help Kronengold and Shaw shape their vision for this silly and relatable series.

Set in New York, the show follows pals Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele), who are all crashing in Samir’s childhood home together. While their day-to-day lives are fairly down-to-earth, the challenges and hurdles they face are approached with a certain level of anxiety that anyone who went through their twenties is sure to recognize.

“Our goal with this friend group was we wanted to just drop audiences right in the middle. They all already know each other,” Robinson tells TV Insider. “Hopefully, the audience feels like they’re the sixth roommate in this house and that this friend group has, in some ways, always existed.”

As for inspiration from other series, Robinson acknowledges some obvious connections viewers might make, like “Friends or Seinfeld, but we’re not trying to hide the fact that it’s a sitcom about friends. It’s not high concept. We’re not trying to trick anybody. There is no twist. There’s a reason these shows are so special and so important to so many different people, and that they can be watched over and over and over again, there’s a comfort factor.”

And while the occasionally chaotic energy of the friend group at the center of this series is a driving force behind the comedy, it’s easy to be charmed by their love for one another. Despite the twentysomething age range of the friend group, it’s a show that most generations will relate to.

“Being a twentysomething person in America largely is similar for so many people,” Robinson says, acknowledging that not everyone’s experiences are the same, but there’s always some kind of overlap. “The details are different and the way that we approach some of these hot button topics or issues are completely different, and how they see the world, but,” Robinson points out, “you’re awkward, you’re stupid, you don’t know what you’re doing, you don’t know how to communicate with people around you, you feel like you’re an adult, you’re told that you’re an adult, yet you still feel like around other adults your infantilized.”

In other words, this isn’t just a show for Gen-Z, it’s for anyone who’s ever faced the reality that being an adult means not knowing what you’re doing most of the time. “Understanding what’s important and what’s not important, and so those sorts of themes or bigger ideas feel like they’re evergreen,” Robinson adds.

“That’s sort of the beauty, I think, of so many of these buddy ensemble sitcoms is that they don’t ever really learn much, but that’s just kind of life. So that was sort of the spirit of what we were trying to capture.” And much like any great ensemble comedy, Adults brings in some pretty stellar guest stars for fans to enjoy, including Charlie Cox, Julia Fox, John Reynolds, and D’Arcy Carden, to name a few.

While we can’t reveal details about their roles, we will say that Daredevil: Born Again fans will see Cox in a whole new light with his arc. “He was excited to, I think, put on a more comedic hat because it was so different than Daredevil in that way,” Robinson teases. “I can’t wait for everybody to see who we have coming onto the show,” she gushes. “Everyone that we invited onto the show kind of fit like a glove, and we’re so lucky they were game to do anything that we threw at them.”

Don’t miss the friends at the center of Adults as well as those aforementioned guest stars when the series arrives on FX and Hulu, and stay tuned for more on the show.

FX’s Adults, Season Premiere, Wednesday, May 28, 9/8c, FX (Next day on Hulu)