‘Wheel of Fortune’: Stay-at-Home Dad Loses Car After Costco Confession

A Wheel of Fortune contestant lost out on a car after confessing that he takes his kids on car rides to Costco to get free samples. This is the first Bonus Round loss after two wins in a row to end a massive losing streak.

Chris Hou, a stay-at-home dad, from Encinitas, California, played against Michelle Blunt, from Houston, Texas, and Erika Hillard, from Belton, Texas, on Tuesday, May 28.

After solving the first toss-up, Hou revealed to host Ryan Seacrest that he takes his two kids — Cone and Pepper — to Costco in his minivan, which he considers an “adventure.”

“We like to go to Costco to get the samples. And if my kids are still hungry after the samples, we go to the food court to get a hot dog for $1.50,” Hou admitted. Seacrest laughed and asked him what his favorite sample was after admitting his was the lobster bisque. Hou shared that they go for the basic chocolates.

“I want to ride in your minivan sometime. You seem like a lot of fun,” Ryan Seacrest said.

Hou isn’t the only one who likes to take adventures. Blunt said that she and her husband use rental scooters when they visit a new city. Hillard doesn’t travel but she is married to a retired Army vet, who she calls “Marcus Stewart,” and can make pig sounds with her mouth closed. Seacrest revealed that his cohost, Vanna White, does that “all the time backstage.”

Blunt solved the second toss-up, putting $2,000 in her bank. Hou solved the Crossword Instrument puzzle, earning a Wild Card in the process. This put him in the lead with $4,900.

After his teammates lost turns and landed on Bankrupts, Hou solved the Mystery Puzzle, which was “All-Natural Nut Butter.” During the Prize Puzzle, he landed on Bankrupt and had to get rid of his Wild Card. However, he rode the Express Train gaining $4,200 from continuously guessing letters. Hou solved “Blooming Blossoms” and won a trip to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan, bringing his total to $25.940.

Hillard finally got on the board when she solved one of the Triple Toss-Ups. Blunt solved the last two. She also solved the next puzzle — “Take a Chance, Let’s Dance.” Blunt solved the final puzzle to give her a total of $13,450. Hillard left with $2,000. Hou was the night’s big winner with $25,940.

He picked “What Are You Doing?” for his Bonus Round puzzle. Hou brought his “minivan crew” with him (his wife, Jenn, and their kids) to cheer him on.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he chose “F,D,C and A.” His puzzle then looked like “_ _R_ _N_ FR_ _ _ _ _E.”

Hou mumbled to himself, but couldn’t figure out “Working From Home,” which is something that he should be familiar with. Hou did not get an upgrade to his Costco car as Ryan Seacrest revealed that he lost out on the new Toyota.