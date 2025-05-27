[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 finale “Chase.”]

Alert: Missing Persons Unit ends its third season with quite the cliffhanger involving Jason (Scott Caan) and Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed), whose relationship is a bit of a roller coaster in the finale as well. (The series has yet to be renewed for Season 4.)

Jason’s on his way to meet Wayne after her two weeks out of town, to bring her dog and also hopefully the right “welcome home, my love” gift (booze? flowers?) when the case of the week literally runs right into the path of his car: a girl, bloody, in a prom dress right into the middle of the street. When he has to tell Wayne that something came up, she just says, “Whatever,” before hanging up. Jason thinks he has it handled, but Mike (Ryan Broussard) warns him he needs to apologize or she’ll just ice him out once he gives back her dog. Jason argues he doesn’t get to run commentary given the last time he dated, which, ouch, considering Mike’s wife Nikki (Dania Ramirez) — Jason’s ex-wife! — was killed earlier in the season.

Jason and Wayne reconnect when Kemi (Adeola Role) calls her in for the case, but the couple only has a brief reunion before the hacker focuses on the work and makes sure that she talks compensation up front with Bennett (Megalyn Echikunwoke). It’s insulting to think she’ll help for free, and Bennett agrees, hiring her as a civilian contractor effective immediately.

After, Jason asks why she wants the job, and Wayne tells him that she likes what they do there. With her jobs for her old bosses, she never knew if she was on the side of angels or devils, and while that never bothered her, it does now. Jason does say he cares about her but messes up when she points out that he cares about Mike and Kemi, too, by saying he’s not sleeping with them. And so Wayne tells him he’s not sleeping with her either and they’re done. He got what he wanted.

Jason refuses to talk about the breakup when Mike tries after. But once the case is wrapped up — teens got in serious trouble upon discovering that a company’s chemicals stored near the school caused the deaths of three students (cancer) — Mike pushes. He’s messing up his relationship because he’s afraid working together will do just that, he points out. Jason insists he’s going to fix it and encourages Mike to take a step forward as well: remove his wedding ring and get the number of one of the teachers who showed a clear interest. He does.

So what’s Jason’s Hail Mary? He invites Wayne to the high school for their own prom. He even offers her the tiara that the prom queen dropped on her way out when the students were evacuated due to the case. With that, he apologizes, and she accepts. Their dance, however, is interrupted by her phone beeping. It’s from her last job, she says, and he steps aside to let her deal with it. “Report?” someone texted her. “I’m in @ MPU,” she writes back, to end the season. “They don’t suspect a thing.” Uh-oh! What’s Wayne up to?!

Elsewhere in the episode, Houston (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Bennett briefly discuss their personal lives, commiserating over their ex-spouses. His stepson, her ex-husband, has been vexing her. He could litigate a grocery list, she remarks, and Houston says his mother was the same; she opines over his life even though they’ve been divorced 10 years. Later, after the case is wrapped, Houston remarks that he loves his job, and Bennett says she’s starting to realize that, too, suggesting both would be sticking around in a fourth season.

Then, on the way out, Kemi thanks Houston for how much he’s had their backs. He brushes off the use of “sir,” noting that was his father, who “was a beast,” and she says that hers was as well before inviting him to join her for sushi.

