Uh-oh, this isn’t good! Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Ethan (Michael Raymond-James) end up in some serious trouble in the next FBI: Most Wanted episode, airing March 11, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

In the latest episode, Ethan revealed the reason for the pills she’d found: He’d nearly broken his back when he was in the Marines when he slipped during an urban warfare exercise and fell almost 50 feet. He was prescribed pills, and he became addicted. She made him promise he’d get clean, using an in-person detox program at the VA. After she took care of his drug dealer threatening to tell his job (he’s an Air Marshal), she helped him pack for the program and hurried him along so he wouldn’t miss his intake appointment.

But he insisted he had to tell her something before they left, and it wasn’t something he wanted to tell her in the car: “I don’t want the first time I tell you I love you to be on a payphone!” That stopped Hana in her tracks, but she told him, “Let’s just talk about this later, okay? We gotta go.” Uh-oh. Well, maybe if she feels the same, she’ll share it in the middle of the situation they find themselves in in the March 11 episode.

In “100,” while helping Ethan seek treatment at a VA hospital, Hana puts an SOS out to the Fugitive Task Force when she is among those taken hostage by an enraged veteran. We have your first look with photos above and below. If ever there’s a time to say “I love you” if you mean it… But this could also be a moment that breaks any chance of a relationship for the two of them in the future for good. After all, she doesn’t look happy here:

All we know is we wouldn’t count Hana out of getting in on the action just because she’s a hostage. Something tells us she’s going to do everything she can to help out before and after the Fugitive Task Force arrives on scene.

But what do you think will happen in this episode? Do you think Hana and Ethan have a future together? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI: Most Wanted, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS