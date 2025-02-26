A The Price is Right contestant fell to his knees after winning $100,000 on the game show. On Wednesday, February 26, the game show celebrated 10,000 episodes by having super-sized prizes and a super-sized cake. Games that normally would give away $1,000 were giving away $10,000. Others had the chance to win $90,000 and $100,000.

Ryan Digman wore a yellow shirt that read, “I am a dad on a mission to spin the wheel,” referring to the show’s big wheel to get to the Showcase. The contestant told The Los Angeles Times that his eight-year-old son, Nick, has autism and he learned some of his first words by watching The Price is Right. He had a photo of Nick printed on his shirt for good luck. He got that chance and then some. Digman was one of the first four contestants to “come on down” and bid on a VR headset.

He got to come to the stage to play Grande Game, where he had the chance to win $100,000. Normally in this game, contestants have the chance to win up to $10,000 by picking products that are under a certain price. They are shown six grocery items, four of which are priced below the target price, and two are priced above it.

The contestant must select the items that they believe are below the target price. If they are correct, they continue the game and win $1,000. They can choose to keep the money or risk it and pick the remaining product that does not exceed the target price. If they are correct, they win $10,000. In this case, Digman won $100,000.

Digman was so stunned that he burst into tears and dropped to the floor. The crowd went ballistic for him. Host Drew Carey leaned down to console him, grabbing his hand.

However, during the Showcase Showdown, Ryan went over 100 and did not get to advance to the Showcase Round.

Social media users also went wild for Digman’s win.

“That guy winning $100000 was awesome!” a Reddit user said.

“I literally cried when he cried,” said another.

“I would have had the same reaction but would have been flat on the floor and had to be dragged up,” added a third.

“The 100k guy being in disbelief and in tears after winning made me feel so happy for a stranger today. It is a life-changing amount and seems like he really was gonna lose it,” wrote another.

“When he won $100,000 I almost cried with him. Also, who would have thought $60,000 for a piggy bank win? Great show!” an Instagram user said.

“Amazing episode,” many fans claimed.

For anyone who missed Wednesday’s episode, CBS will air an encore presentation on primetime on Tuesday, March 4 at 8/7c. The game show also streams on Paramount+.