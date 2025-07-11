‘The Price is Right’: Paramedic Loses Car & Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

Price is Right viewers couldn’t believe a contestant blew his chance at a big win on the July 4 episode after a seemingly prime opportunity to drive away in a brand-new SUV.

The contestant in question was Sergio, a paramedic for the Los Angeles Fire Department, who made his way to the stage to play the Balance Game. The July 4th episode was a special edition featuring contestants who were first responders who helped fight the devastating LA fires last year.

For those unfamiliar with how Balance Game works, a contestant is shown four bags filled with various amounts of coins. One of the bags is placed on an oversized scale, and the contestant must then place two of the three remaining bags on the same side of the scale. The aim is to get the same amount of coins as the price of the prize on the other side of the scale. If the scales balance, the contestant wins the prize.

After announcer George Gray revealed Sergio would be playing for a 2025 Chevrolet Trax 1LT, host Drew Carey started things off by placing the $595 bag on the scale. “Now, you gotta take two more bags out of these three, we have a $6,000 bag, a $12,000 bag, and a $17,000 bag,” Carey told Sergio.

“Take two of the three bags, put them on the scale… if it balances out, if you’re right, you got yourself a brand-new Chevy Trax,” Carey continued.

Sergio first selected the $17,000 bag and then looked to the studio audience for guidance. After checking the remaining bags, he ultimately lifted up the $12,000 bag and placed it on the scale.

It was then time to see if Sergio’s bags balanced with the SUV bag, and, unfortunately for him, he failed. He’d ended up putting $29,595 on the scales when the car was only valued at $23,595.

“Oh buddy, I’m sorry,” Carey said as he tried comforting Sergio.

Viewers at home were less sympathetic to Sergio, with many taking to social media to criticise his decision.

“What was the man thinking? He should had picked up the $6,000 bag not the $12,000 one,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“Whaaaaat?! That is so weird,” said another.

Another added, “What was Sergio thinking and he’s got some splainin’ to do.”

“You should’ve picked the $17,000 and $6,000 bag,” one fan wrote.

“What was he thinking???? I knew it was $23,595. Not $29,595,” another added.

Watch the video of Sergio’s attempt at the Balance Game above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.