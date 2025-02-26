Drew Carey Gets Candid About ‘Price Is Right’ Prizes & Reveals Secret Crew Perks

Drew Carey
Drew Carey is busy celebrating the 10,000th episode of The Price is Right and to mark the occasion, he stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (February 25).

The beloved host chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about his early days on the long-running game show, taking over from the legendary Bob Barker, and also revealed some of his favorite and least favorite prizes.

When Carey told Kimmel he’s hosted 3,317 episodes of The Price Is Right since joining the show in 2007, the late-night host retorted, “Bob Barker’s 6,731.”

“Yeah, I’ve got a ways to go,” Carey said.

“You’re almost halfway there; you only have to do 18 more years,” Kimmel quipped.

“I’ve been on the show 18 years, which is a long time,” Carey added. “But Lebron [James] has been in the NBA, what, 22 years?”

Kimmel also asked Carey if he has a hand in selecting the prizes contestants can win on the show. The comedian revealed he doesn’t, but he’ll send suggestions “if I see something on the internet.”

“But at first, I would just show up and hope I didn’t screw up the place,” he continued before revealing there was one particular prize that always “bugged” him.

“The first season, we would give away a grandfather clock every show, and I never got it,” he shared. “Every time there would be a grandfather clock, I’d be there with my mic like, ‘Alright, well, I guess people like grandfather clocks. I’m just going to shut up.'”

When Kimmel asked if there’s a warehouse full of grandfather clocks, Carey revealed that there is not only a prize warehouse but also a special perk for the show’s staff.

“There’s a prize warehouse where they have bedroom sets and stuff,” Carey explained. “At the end of the season, the crew can buy washers, dryers, beds, and leftover stuff they sell at discount prices.”

“Really?!” said a shocked Kimmel. “So the crew is hoping the people don’t win the prizes then?”

“Well, they’re not buying the grandfather clocks, I’ll tell you that,” Carey replied, adding, “One of the first things I wanted to do, when I finally was able to speak up, was to get rid of the grandfather clocks.”

As for an old prize he’d like to see make a comeback, Carey said, “I miss the Rice-A-Roni, though. I want Rice-A-Roni back.”

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11/10c, CBS

