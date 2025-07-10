‘The Price Is Right’: L.A. Cop Has Wild $10,000 Win on Grand Game

A Price is Right contestant had a very happy Fourth of July this year as they not only made it to the iconic game show’s main stage but walked away with a massive $10,000.

The contestant in question was Jessica Ramirez, a police officer from Los Angeles, California, who showed off her “Donut Resist” shirt to host Drew Carey. The July 4th episode was a special edition featuring contestants who were first responders who helped fight the devastating LA fires last year.

Ramirez won her way off Contestant’s Row and made it up to the stage for a chance to leave with a big money prize. After introducing herself, Carey told Ramirez, “Thanks for keeping the streets safe.”

The long-time host then explained the rules of the Grand Game, in which a contestant is shown a target price and six grocery items. The aim of the game is for the contestant to select the four items they believe are priced lower than the target. For each correct item, the contestant’s winnings are multiplied by ten, starting at $1, then increasing to $10, $100, $1,000, etc.

After reaching the $1,000 level, the contestant can choose to stop and keep their winnings, or, they can risk everything to select one more item with the hopes of winning the maximum $10,000. If they get it wrong, they walk away with nothing.

“I make it sound sound really easy, don’t I?” Carey said after explaining the rules. “You also have the right to remain silent, anything you say can and will be used against you,” he quipped.

Announcer George Gray then revealed the six grocery items: a packet of Ball Park Hamburger Buns, a six-pack of Kool-Aid Bursts, 100ct Bamboo Skewers, a jar of Stubbs BBQ Sauce, a bottle of Banana Boat SPF30 Sunscreen, and a tub of Oxi Clean Stain Remover.

Ramirez’s target price was $7.50, and she started off with the burger buns, which Carey joked, “That’s what I call George. What’s up Burger Buns?”

The burger buns were priced at $4.49, keeping Ramirez in the game. She then moved onto the soft drinks, followed by the skewers, both of which were lower $7.50. This took her winnings up to $1,000, at which point she had the choice to walk away.

“No one ever takes me up on this, but they have me offer anyway,” Carey said. “The next one, if you get it wrong, you lose your $1,000. You’re allowed to sit down and stop if you want to.”

“I’m gonna go for it,” Ramirez responded.

“Yeah, everybody does,” Carey added.

Ramirez made the right decision as she selected the BBQ sauce, which was priced at $5.99. She immediately started jumping up and down as Carey said, “$10,000! Congratulations!”

“Holy mackerel she’s Mrs. Money in the Bank with a $10,000 win for her!” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“Nice to see them salute LA area first responders for the 4th of July, especially after all of the wildfires they had earlier this year,” said another.

“Congrats to her!!! This a good episode this morning,” another added.

Another wrote, “Congratulations to her!”

“It’s all about the money!” said one user.

