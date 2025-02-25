‘The Price Is Right’ Celebrates 10,000 Episodes With Massive Cake & Huge Prizes

Come on down! The Price Is Right celebrated its milestone 10,000th episode with a huge cake and prizes that will make you wish you tried out for the game show. The special anniversary episode will air on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am ET on CBS.

People.com shared an exclusive sneak peek of what fans can expect on the episode. “Come on down to the 10,000th episode of The Price Is Right!” announcer George Gray said excitedly. He showed off the 10-layer cake which featured 10 of the show’s most popular games and a 10k topper. The bottom features the numbers on the Showcase wheel.

“What better way to celebrate 10,000 episodes of #ThePriceisRight than a giant cake? We’re cutting into this confection and marking our 10,000th this Wednesday on @cbstv, so don’t miss it! #PriceisRight #milestone #10000 #celebration,” the game show’s Instagram captioned the post. The picture was of host Drew Carey standing next to the cake in a tan and black suit.

“It’s the 10,000th episode, so the games are going to be supercharged,” Gray said. In a press release, the game show announced that the games will have prizes that will range from $10,000 to $100,000.

The clip then showed enthusiastic contestants from throughout the years “coming on down,” jumping, being carried, cartwheeling, and winning prizes.

Carey revealed that The Price is Right is going to give away a lot of money on their 10,000 episode. Clips showed contestants getting the chance to win prizes of $90,000 and $100,000. He also revealed that he watched the game show, which started in 1972, in college. TPIR stood out to him because people were “going bananas.”

“It’s a really good cross-section of America,” he said.

The game show has had over 75,000 people “come on down” and has given away over 300 million dollars in cash and prizes. “That’s a lot of money,” Carey said.

The cast reflected on their time on the show and even memories they shared from when they were younger. Model Amber Lancaster said that she remembered watching the show with her grandmother and cried after getting to audition. “I’m gonna get emotional!” she said.

“I remember watching The Price is Right as a kid. Part of the magic is that everybody cheers for everybody,” Gray said.

“It’s been one of the best experiences of my professional life,” Carey said. “No matter how bad my day is. As soon as I get to The Price is Right and walk through the door, it all goes away. It’s just vibing all day.”

Carey will celebrate his 3,269 episode and will be joined by Gray and models Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran, and Devin Goda to commemorate it.

For those who can’t catch the milestone episode during the day, CBS will air an encore presentation on primetime on Tuesday, March 4 at 8pm est. The game show also streams on Paramount+.

The Price is Right will donate $10,000 to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, in honor of the milestone. Carey makes mental health a priority during his sign-off at the end of every episode.

It is the longest-running game show in television history. TPIR was hosted by Bob Barker until his retirement in June 2007.