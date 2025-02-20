HGTV viewers can’t get enough of Erin and Ben Napier‘s Home Town, and so they were ecstatic to find out on Wednesday (February 19) that filming has already started on the ninth season.

As new episodes of Season 8 are currently airing each Sunday night, Erin and Ben took to their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday to reveal filming is officially underway for the next season.

In the photo, Erin and Ben pose with a director’s clapperboard that reads “Home Town Season 9” and also reveals the couple are on “Take 11” of whatever scene they were filming.

“New season starts filming today! #HGTVHomeTown,” Erin captioned the pic.

Fans were super excited and jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one user writing, “Love your show from the pilot episode to season 9 and beyond. Keep making the show and your loyal fans will be watching!”

“Music to my ears!!” said another.

“Yeah!!! Very exciting” another added.

Another wrote, “So wild it’s been 9 years now!!!! whod’ve thunk it.”

“You two are the best and most enjoyable couple to watch on the tv,” said one user. “I feel, as do most of your fans, like if you were neighbors, we would be friends. Your authentic family values and love for each other is inspiring. Thanks for all you two do!!”

“Yay thanks for making tv we can watch and enjoy with our kids! Our 7 year old said “this is a pretty good show!” another added.

“Love these two! It’s the best show,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “I can’t LOVE a show more than this one!! Real people, doing real work, living real hometown lives..what America needs most!!”

Home Town debuted on January 24, 2016, and sees Erin and Ben renovating houses in the small Southern town of Laurel, Mississippi. The show has become one of HGTV’s most popular programs and has even led to spinoffs, including Home Town: Ben’s Workshop and Home Town Takeover.

Last month, HGTV revealed the couple had signed a huge multi-year talent deal, guaranteeing new seasons of Home Town and other projects through 2027.

“The HGTV family is where we belong,” the Napiers said in a joint statement. “Shows are often impermanent, but ‘Home Town’ endures, we think, because it lives on a network that teaches and gives comfort to people. It’s more than pretty houses. That’s something we are proud to be part of.”