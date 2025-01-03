Rachael Ray may be a cooking expert, but technology can get the best of anyone.

The celebrity cook shared a video on her TikTok page on Thursday (January 2) showing her struggles with a food processor. In the clip, Ray battles with the machine’s plastic lid, saying, “You know what else is hard to navigate? Turning on a new food processor.”

After failing to get the lid attached to the mixer, Ray called her husband, John Cusimano, over to help. “John, flying in from the director’s chair,” the Food Network star said as Cusimano rushed into the kitchen to provide assistance.

“Can you fix the food processor, please? Make it go,” Ray asked. “Make it go… that’s my broken English way of saying, ‘Please make it work.'”

“Let’s see how long it takes John to work it out,” she added as the video sped up and showed the couple continuing to struggle with the frustrating food processor. “This is turning into a party joke,” Ray quipped. “How many people does it take to make the Cuisinart work?”

After double-checking that the machine was plugged in, Ray broke into laughter as Cusimano continued to battle with the lid. “Can you believe I have a cooking show?” she said.

Finally, Cusimano let out a “Yay!” as he got the processor working. In his excitement, he started mixing on a high level before Ray shouted, “No! Pulse, pulse!”

“Now, John, take the lid off and add a cup of this,” Ray told her hubby as she continued to boss him around.

“Take the lid off? It took me all episode to get the lid on,” an exasperated Cusimano replied.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one commenter writing, “This may be the most relatable thing you’ve ever posted.”

“I actually returned a brand new food processor once because I had no idea that it has to be a certain way to work,” said another.

“You guys are so funny!!! – make it go!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “You two are absolutely adorable!”

Ray and Cusimano, who got married in 2005, have been spending the holidays at their home in Tuscany, where Ray films her FYI show, Rachael Ray in Tuscany.

Last month, Ray spoke to Us Weekly about her and Cusimano’s holiday traditions. “My family always wants lasagna or pasta for Christmas and some sort of prime rib or a tenderloin, so that is kind of a food tradition for us,” she shared. “But [John] and I love seafood during the holidays because on Christmas Eve that’s what you’re supposed to eat.”

As for Cusimano, Ray explained, “I always task him with making the eggnog from scratch. He has a killer recipe where he froths skim milk and then shakes in cardamom, cinnamon, rum and an egg. It’s lighter than a store-bought eggnog but just as delicious.”

Ray has previously opened up about her relationship with Cusimano and how they often have “huge screaming matches.”

“It’s very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people to be able to just calm it down,” she said on her I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead podcast in October. “John and I don’t calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that’s healthy. I really do. And I don’t trust people that are too quiet.”