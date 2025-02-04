Oh, what could have been. 9-1-1: Lone Star ended its five-season run on February 3, and over the course of it, there was only one major crossover with the mothership (in the spinoff’s second season). But what about what could have been? TV Insider had to find out just that from co-showrunner Rashad Raisani.

He admitted that “wonderful” crossover with 9-1-1 in Season 2 “was so difficult logistically because of financial issues with actors and we were stealing the actors from each other’s productions that we kind of cooled on doing it for a lot.”

There were some minor crossovers and references over the years — notably Angela Bassett appearing as Athena in a Lone Star episode, a mention of the rebar through the head that Chimney (Kenneth Choi) survived on 9-1-1, and Erin Karpluk meeting both the 118 and 126 on emergency calls. But they did have a couple ideas in mind for bigger events.

“One was to have an L.A.-based emergency where the 126 would’ve shown up in support of the L.A. cast because we’d already done one where they’d come to help us. And the second thing, which I always wanted to do, there’s this thing called the International Firefighting Games where firefighters from all over the world send their best to do almost like an Olympics or a Squid Games, whatever you want to call it, of firefighting competitions,” Raisani detailed. “And I always thought it would’ve been really fun to send some of the 126 and have them meet up with some of the 118 from L.A. and then have a real emergency happen while they were doing that fun thing and see them all work together.”

When we spoke with Rob Lowe, he’d also mentioned, “There was one where we were going to have Owen coming to Los Angeles and interacting with Angela and the group at the mothership. We had a whole thing for that that never came to fruition that would’ve been really fun and really exciting.” When we pointed out it could still happen and he could appear on 9-1-1, he said, “They know where to find me, that’s for sure.”

Would you have liked to see either of the crossovers Raisani detailed? Are you still hoping to see one or both on 9-1-1? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Streaming now, Hulu

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC