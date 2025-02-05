‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Boss Teases Potential Spinoff ‘Will Have a Different Tone’

9-1-1: Lone Star may have ended after five seasons on Fox, but there’s still the original (returning with the second half of its eighth season on March 6 on ABC) and a potential new spinoff to come from Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani. When TV Insider spoke with Raisani about the end of Lone Star, we, of course, had to find out what we could about this possible new addition to the franchise.

For instance, could any of the Lone Star characters — everyone survived an asteroid then potential nuclear meltdown — show up on it or 9-1-1? “I don’t see why not,” Raisani said. “I would love it.”

He couldn’t share much about the new show in the works. “What I can say is all will be told soon, and there’s a man named Ryan Murphy who is the first one who I think will speak on that,” he said.

Raisani did tease, “I think that it will have a different tone. It will still hopefully feel like our DNA, but in the same way that Lone Star was different than 9-1-1 and had its own feel, I think that if we can get this right, this will have its own feel.”

The Lone Star co-showrunner also shared that they had considered an ending for fan-favorite couple Tarlos that could have set up something else: “We had talked about T.K. [Ronen Rubinstein] and Carlos [Rafael Silva] maybe moving to a new city and starting a new life together somewhere else in Texas to set up a possible spinoff.”

When we spoke with Minear about the 9-1-1 midseason finale, he told us that there won’t be a backdoor pilot to set up the potential new show on the mothership. “Ryan Murphy and me and Rashad, we’ve been having meetings and talking about possibilities and that’s pretty much all I could say about that,” he added.

9-1-1, Midseason Return, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star, Streaming Now, Hulu