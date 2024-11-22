Will ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Set Up Potential New Spinoff?

Peter Krause as Bobby, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Oliver Stark as Buck, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6
Disney / Mike Taing

One 9-1-1 show might be ending in 2025, but there could be a third joining the universe that started back in 2018 on Fox. Talk of another spinoff first started when it became official that 9-1-1: Lone Star would be ending with its current fifth season (the series final is set for February 3, 2025) in September, and a month later, it was reported that Hawai’i could be its location.

When TV Insider spoke with 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear, we, of course, had to ask what he could share about the potential spinoff and if we could see 9-1-1 Season 8 setting it up.

“We’re not going to do a backdoor pilot or something inside of 9-1-1, but Ryan Murphy and me and Rashad [Raisani, co-showrunner of 9-1-1: Lone Star], we’ve been having meetings and talking about possibilities and that’s pretty much all I could say about that,” Minear said.

When we spoke with Raisani about Lone Star ending ahead of its fifth and final season premiere, he called the ending “poetic” and “apocalyptic … in more ways than one.”

He said he felt confident and hoped that in the final episodes, “we are leaving all of these people right where they should be at the end of their journeys—for better, for worse. I think people are gonna have a tremendous sense of both closure and longing to not want to leave them behind, that we’re leaving them just before we’re ready to say goodbye, which I hope is the mark of a show that’s ending at the right time.”

With the door not completely closed, we, of course, had to ask about the chance of Lone Star being saved or a spinoff.

He was “more than happy to jump into it” if anyone was interested in a spinoff. “I do feel frankly like we’re leaving these people too early,” he explained. “I still think there’s so many stories left to tell with these actors and these characters in our world. So I’m a realist in that I think it’s gonna be very challenging for us to keep going with our current environment. But I’m also an idealist in that if there was any hope I would jump to the door.”

It doesn’t sound like we’d necessarily see any 9-1-1 or Lone Star characters we’d know in the upcoming potential spinoff (though the actors from the latter are game, as they’ve been sharing in our aftershow, First Response), but there is clearly to this world—and should there be another series, who knows what the future could hold?

Do you want to see another 9-1-1 show? What would you want to see in it? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Return, Thursday, March 6, 2025, 8/7c, ABC

