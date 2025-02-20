Size definitely matters when it comes to Reacher‘s hulking, hot-as-hell anti-hero, played so perfectly by Alan Ritchson. Back in action for Season 3 of Prime Video’s hit, the strapping (yet delightfully down-to-clown) leading man is now caught up in a case based on author Lee Child’s seventh Reacher novel, “Persuader,” which finds the ex-military investigator going undercover in New England to save an informant that’s been abducted by an old foe…and going up against a beast of a baddie even bigger than he is (7’2’’ Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters).

Among the normal-sized cast members pitching in (or taking punches) are series regular Maria Sten as Reacher’s longtime ally Frances Neagley, as well as new additions Anthony Michael Hall (Bosch: Legacy) as a rug importer with some clearly shady connections and Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) as an edgy DEA agent sure to keep our guy on his toes. It’s a blast from the get-go, thanks to a first-episode twist that lets fans know that they are in for possibly the most fun season so far.

“Yeah it is! I’ve been telling people that, but nobody wants to listen to me,” agreed the enthusiastic actor when we had a recent chat with him and Sten. “You tell them!”

Joking that the twist involves his character’s immediate demise, Ritchson is clearly amped up about the idea of his usually nomadic do-gooder being back to working mostly solo, following last season’s Avengers-style collab with his former military team.