Reacher came to an action-packed conclusion when Season 2 ended on January 19 on Prime Video. With the series, based on Lee Child’s novels, renewed for Season 3 in December, fans may have been wondering on which book Reacher Season 3 will be based. Prime Video has revealed just that.

Reacher Season 3 will be based on Persuader, the seventh book in Childs’ Reacher series, which was published in 2003. In the new season, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. Ritchson will return to play the titular Jack Reacher in the third season, and Prime confirmed along with the book announcement on January 24 that Maria Sten will return for the next installment as well, reprising her role as Frances Neagley. Ritchson will serve as an executive producer on Season 3.

The third season of Reacher is currently filming in Toronto. The renewal was announced in December 2023, two weeks before the Season 2 premiere on December 15.

Reacher Season 2 was the No. 1 title on Prime Video worldwide across both series and movies in 2023 during its premiere weekend (based on viewership), Prime shares. The series’ global audience grew 50 percent between seasons in the first three days after the second season’s debut on December 15, 2023. All episodes of the first two seasons of Reacher are now available to stream on Prime Video.

There are 28 books in Child’s Jack Reacher series. Season 1 was based on the first of the franchise, Killing Floor, which was published in 1997. Season 2 was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in the franchise, published in 2007.

Child is an executive producer on the series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios. Reacher is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora, who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson will serve as an executive producer of Season 3, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.

Reacher, Season 3, TBA, Prime Video