‘Reacher’ Spinoff Starring Maria Sten Headed to Prime Video

Prime Video is expanding its Reacher universe with a brand new spinoff series centered on Maria Sten‘s fan-favorite character, Frances Neagley.

The announcement was made by Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, at the Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event in London on Tuesday, October 1. The untitled project was created by co-showrunners and executive producers Nick Santora and Nicholas Wooton and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.

Sten will reprise her role as Chicago-based private investigator Frances Neagley. According to the official description, “Frances learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident [and] she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

“As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, Reacher premiered on Prime Video in February 2022 and stars Alan Ritchson as the title character, a self-proclaimed hobo and former U.S. Army military policeman with formidable strength, intellect, and abilities.

“Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher,” added Santora and Wootton. “Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.”

Speaking about the upcoming spinoff, Sten stated, “I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Skydance, added, “We are thrilled to be expanding the world of Reacher with Amazon and CBS Studios to explore the fan favorite character of Neagley with the extraordinary Maria Sten. Nick Santora did an incredible job adapting Lee Child’s Reacher novels for television. With Nick and Nicholas Wootton at the helm, audiences are in for another captivating adventure in the Reacher universe.”

In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez are set to oversee the project for Skydance.

The Untitled Neagley Project, TBA, Prime Video