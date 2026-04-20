What To Know HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier have chosen to homeschool their daughters Helen and Mae.

Erin gave a behind-the-scenes look at what a typical homeschooling day looks like for their family.

She also detailed how she and Ben split the subjects and how they manage homeschooling while also filming Home Town.

Erin Napier is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she homeschools her daughters, Helen and Mae. The Home Town star shared a “day in the life” video of how she and husband Ben Napier are raising their two children.

“Some people think homeschooling is weird. I did too when I was young,” Erin admitted. “Around the time Helen was born, we met with some homeschoolers who were so remarkable, so mature, so communicative and interested in learning, it made us realize we wanted whatever that was.”

The lengthy video featured pictures and videos of a typical day for the girls. “The day starts with chores: dishes, laundry, feeding dogs, watering the garden,” Erin explained. She showed off several of the girls’ school projects and the workbooks they use to learn.

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“This is the most important document we use every day,” she added, showing off a piece of paper listing the schedule for the day. “I fill out what time school will be because it depends on the filming schedule that day and what extracurriculars we have at that time. There’s form, practice, expression.”

Erin explained, “Form is where we really practice reading and then narration. We talk about what we learned. What happened in the beginning, middle, and end? She has to tell that back to us and we ask questions using logic. Why do you the character did this or that? Or what do you think the people felt about what happened at the time when whatever event was happening in history?”

The practice section includes “things we do every single day,” such as math, spelling, cursive, grammar, and poetry. Finally, Erin shared, “Expression, you use the things you learned to do these things. And we have chores every day and exercise and reading for fun.”

In the caption, Erin detailed exactly how their homeschool program works. She revealed that the girls spend four days a week in school. “Our team generously carves out 2 or more hours from our filming day to teach the girls 3 of those days, sometimes 4,” Erin wrote. “If there’s a day that construction needs us the whole day, our friend who is a retired teacher subs those 2 hours for us.”

Ben takes on teaching history, Bible, and math, while Erin teaches Mae phonics and simple arithmetic and Helen grammar, spelling, poetry, cursive, etiquette, art, and science. Sundays are spent planning the lessons for the week.

The girls also have French lessons and piano lessons and shadow their parents at work on days when they’re not in school. Plus, they’re able to shadow the vet who takes care of the family’s animals. “They go horseback riding or to museums or homeschool courses at the zoo,” Erin shared. “They pick the vegetables they grew in the garden, and last week, they learned canning from my parents. I plan to have Ben’s mom teach them sewing soon. Sometimes, they are traveling with us for work.”

There are also opportunities to make friends at extracurricular activities or sports, which includes gymnastics, tennis, ballet, art class, and track. “There are even homeschool reading fairs and science fairs and field trips to be part of,” Erin concluded. “We hope to do this for as long as it serves the girls, and someday send them to high school. It as been the best season of our life as a family that I thank God for every night.”