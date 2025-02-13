‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Reveals Surprising Career Aspiration

Ben and Erin Napier have been popular staples for HGTV thanks to the success of their juggernaut of a show Home Town and spinoff Home Town Takeover. They’ve had a lot to celebrate recently, inking a new exclusive talent deal with the network.

Fans have loved following the power couple as they revitalize outdated homes and historical locations in their own small town of Laurel, Mississippi while juggling being parents. The tentpole series was extended for a whopping 32 more episodes shooting through 2027.

Along with their presence on television, the pair have other things on their plate beyond home renovations with Erin writing books and the two running multiple business ventures such as Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman Co. Despite everything else going on, Ben revealed another interest he’d like to tackle next and that’s podcasts. During a January 27 post, the same day news of their new HGTV deal broke, he mentioned wanting to do some podcasts.

“Today is my brother’s birthday, and he told me that we should start being guests on podcasts since it’s all he listens to on the road,” Ben wrote. He then encouraged those who have a podcast to DM him and shared an eclectic mix of topics he’d be interested in discussing.

It turns out that Ben is quite well-rounded and there are plenty of varied topic he is open to chatting about, including cars, art, cellular phones, social media, parenting, Christmas, food and gardening to name a few. One follower suggested he start his own podcast. “There are already so many, I don’t know that anyone would listen.” Many disagreed with that statement.

Among the already established podcasts fans thought he would be great on is “Armchair Expert” hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. The actors describe their show as exploring “the messiness of being human.” Others mentioned Landon Bryant, the Kelce brothers, and even “Unashamed with the Robertson Family” of Duck Dynasty fame.

We’ll see where Ben pops up in the coming weeks, but thankfully, there is a lot more Home Town to come in the meantime. The new season of Home Town Takeover premieres on March 9, which takes the Napiers for a whole-town transformation of Sebring, Florida. They’ll enlist the help of 13 all-star personalities from the world of HGTV and Food Network as they tackle more than a dozen renovation projects. Interestingly enough, Florida was also on his list of topics he could discuss, most likely from this filming experience.

What podcast do you want to see Ben on? Let us know in the comments.

Home Town Takeover premiere, March 9, 8/7c, HGTV