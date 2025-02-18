The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 23, celebrating TV and film’s best ensembles and solo performances.

The winners are selected by SAG-AFTRA members, meaning honorees are being recognized by their peers for their stellar performances. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the must-see event ranging from where to watch to who is hosting, and everything in between.

When and where are the 2025 SAG Awards airing?

The SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c. Produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA, the ceremony is a can’t-miss event. Additionally, fans can tune in an hour earlier at 7/6c to catch the official pre-show, which will also stream globally on Netflix and features nominee interviews, highlights of the best fashion looks, and red-carpet access.

Who is hosting the 2025 SAG Awards?

Kristen Bell, star of Netflix’s ongoing rom-com series Nobody Wants This, will return as a host for the first time since 2018. Netflix teased her return to the gig with a special promo you can watch, above.

Who is nominated at the 2025 SAG Awards?

Among the series nominated at this year’s ceremony are Bridgerton, The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Shōgun, Slow Horses, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and Shrinking. Click here to see the full list.

Who is presenting at the 2025 SAG Awards?

Official presenters have yet to be announced, but SAG Ambassadors for the event include Sofia Carson and Noah Centineo.

What special awards are being presented at the 2025 SAG Awards?

Jane Fonda will receive the 60th SAG Life Achievement Award in recognition of her career accomplishments and humanitarian efforts.

Stay tuned for more details on this year’s ceremony as it approaches. And let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

SAG Awards 2025, Sunday, February 23, 8/7c, Netflix