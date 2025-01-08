2025 SAG Awards Nominations: See Full List of Nominees
The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees have been revealed via press release after the live nominations event was canceled due to the wildfires in California. Joey King and Cooper Koch were set to announce the nominees for the 31st annual awards show live on Netflix‘s YouTube channel starting at 10:30a/9:30c on Wednesday, January 8.
Shōgun, Hacks, The Bear, Bridgerton, Slow Horses, and more snagged TV nominations, with Wicked, Emilia Pérez, Conclave, and A Real Pain among the film nominations. The 2025 SAG Awards will air live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, starting at 8/7c and will be hosted by Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, who’s also among the actors nominated this year. The SAG Awards are the official award show for the Screen Actors Guild.
See the full list of nominees below.
TV NOMINEES
Drama Series Ensemble
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb – The Penguin
Richard Gadd / Donny – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke – Disclaimer
Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley – Ripley
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson – The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland – Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning / Martha – Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone – The Penguin
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige – Shōgun
Jeff Bridges/ Dan Chase – The Old Man
Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga – Shōgun
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock – Matlock
Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington – Bridgerton
Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn – The Diplomat
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko – Shōgun
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody / Noah Roklov – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk – A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford / Paul – Shrinking
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell / Joanne – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues – Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina – The Bear
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu – The Bear
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance – Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun
FILM NOMINEES
Motion Picture Cast
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Adrien Brody / László Tóth – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig / William Lee – Queer
Colman Domingo / Divine G – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence – Conclave
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Pamela Anderson / Shelly – The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison / Ani – Anora
Demi Moore / Elisabeth – The Substance
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero – Wicked
Yura Borisov / Igor – Anora
Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan – A Real Pain
Edward Norton / Pete Seeger – A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn – The Apprentice
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez – A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette – The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece – The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda – Wicked
Zoe Saldaña / Rita – Emilia Pérez
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sunday, February 23, 8/7c, Netflix