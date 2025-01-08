2025 SAG Awards Nominations: See Full List of Nominees

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees have been revealed via press release after the live nominations event was canceled due to the wildfires in California. Joey King and Cooper Koch were set to announce the nominees for the 31st annual awards show live on Netflix‘s YouTube channel starting at 10:30a/9:30c on Wednesday, January 8.

Shōgun, Hacks, The Bear, Bridgerton, Slow Horses, and more snagged TV nominations, with Wicked, Emilia Pérez, Conclave, and A Real Pain among the film nominations. The 2025 SAG Awards will air live on Netflix on Sunday, February 23, starting at 8/7c and will be hosted by Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, who’s also among the actors nominated this year. The SAG Awards are the official award show for the Screen Actors Guild.

See the full list of nominees below.

TV NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb – The Penguin

Richard Gadd / Donny – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke – Disclaimer

Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley – Ripley

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson – The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland – Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning / Martha – Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone – The Penguin

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige – Shōgun

Jeff Bridges/ Dan Chase – The Old Man

Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga – Shōgun

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock – Matlock

Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington – Bridgerton

Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn – The Diplomat

Keri Russell / Kate Wyler – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko – Shōgun

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody / Noah Roklov – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk – A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford / Paul – Shrinking

Martin Short / Oliver Putnam – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell / Joanne – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues – Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina – The Bear

Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu – The Bear

Jean Smart / Deborah Vance – Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Adrien Brody / László Tóth – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig / William Lee – Queer

Colman Domingo / Divine G – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence – Conclave

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Pamela Anderson / Shelly – The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison / Ani – Anora

Demi Moore / Elisabeth – The Substance

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero – Wicked

Yura Borisov / Igor – Anora

Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan – A Real Pain

Edward Norton / Pete Seeger – A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn – The Apprentice

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez – A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette – The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece – The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda – Wicked

Zoe Saldaña / Rita – Emilia Pérez

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked