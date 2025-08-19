When Noah Wyle stopped by TV Insider’s office during Season 1, he told us that he’d “very much like to” direct in Season 2. He’d previously directed episodes of Falling Skies, The Librarians, and Leverage: Redemption. In Season 1, he only added the titles of executive producer and writer to star. But that is changing for Season 2.

On Tuesday, August 19, Wyle shared a photo of the clapperboard from set, revealing he’s directing Season 2 Episode 6. “Never want to wake up from this dream,” read the caption.

Season 2 will pick up 10 months later, on Langdon’s (Patrick Ball) first day back at work following rehab. Wyle’s character Robby would have much rather not be working the same shift as the resident who betrayed him by stealing pills.

“Robby can be petty, and forgiveness is sometimes harder for some than others. And yeah, betrayal is a big deal,” Wyle told us in August. “Like anybody that has walls up, if they let their wall down for you and you are one of the few that get to share an intimacy, and then that turns into any kind of betrayal, the wall goes up twice as high as it was before, and that’s what we’re going to play with probably.”

Wyle previously admitted to us in Season 1 that he did think about directing in Season 1, “but this wasn’t an exercise in vanity. This wasn’t supposed to be, how many titles can I wear?” he explained in March. “This was, can we get this show on the air? And after seeing how we do it and how we make it, I think it would be advantageous to be sort of a player-coach working on the floor in both capacities. I don’t think it would be disruptive. I think it actually would be efficient.”

As for what he was looking forward to directing on The Pitt, at the time, he shared, “It’s about getting lots of different people to buy into one thing, and that’s something I’m getting better at and something I really enjoy doing. And I care so much about these characters in this arena, and it’s a world that I know really, really well, that there aren’t many areas where I can speak with this kind of confidence. So this is one I’d love to try.”

