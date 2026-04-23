‘The Pitt’: Will Robby Adopt Baby Jane Doe in Season 3?

What To Know The Pitt finale left some wondering if Robby will adopt baby Jane Doe.

Noah Wyle has addressed that and a possible love interest for his character.

Things can only go up for Robby (Noah Wyle) on The Pitt after two rough seasons … right? Well, it’s a journey, and after opening up about his thoughts of suicide near the end of Season 2, the finale ended with him taking a moment with baby Jane Doe — but he’s not going to adopt her, right?!

Noah Wyle addressed just that when sitting down with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, April 23.

“It has been told to us that a baby is not a life preserver. You should throw a drowning man a baby and hope everything will work out,” he said, adding, “We will touch on baby Jane Doe on Season 3, but whether or not that’s a match made in heaven is yet to be determined.”

Dana (Katherine LaNasa) did go around near the end of Season 2’s shift trying to see if anyone wanted to adopt the baby but was met with resounding “no”s. With Season 3 picking up months later, chances are there’ll just be a passing comment about the baby, perhaps when Robby gets back from his time off. As showrunner R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider, the next shift will take place four months later and Season 3 is “hopefully all about healing and seeing everyone get through another shift.”

As for how Robby will be doing, “He will return, and we’re going to see what kind of shape he’s in, and this sabbatical, if you really went on it and if it changed him or not, hopefully for the better,” Gemmill added.

He also spoke with us about that final Season 2 scene of Robby holding baby Jane Doe and talking to her.

“It’s the hope. I think Robby is getting as much comfort out of the baby as baby is getting out of him. I think the baby is someone he actually says things to that he wouldn’t say to anyone else because he knows they don’t go anywhere,” Gemmill explained. “I think it’s a cathartic moment for him and gives him a little pause. And, in some ways, he finds a little refuge of the day in that child at the very end.”

Wyle also addressed what we could see from Robby in The Pitt Season 3 during his Today appearance. “It’s exciting to think of this as a mental health journey that we’re watching this man go on, from complete denial to the recognition that he needs help, and I think as the show continues, he’ll be making his ascension out of the pit, which will make it a much more pleasant headspace to occupy,” he shared.

We’ve seen breakdowns from Robby — two very different ones — in both Season 1 (Episode 13) and 2 (Episode 15), but it is going to be a journey, and it does feel like he needs to find the right therapist, something that he hasn’t yet.

During his Today interview, Noah Wyle also addressed the possibility of his character getting a love interest. “Yeah, maybe,” he said. “Of course, there’s always a chance for a love interest with a guy like Robby, but whether it’s lasting and committed and intimate, that’s the question. We want to get him there.”

Robby had a history with Collins (Tracy Ifeachor), who had moved away by Season 2’s shift, and he was briefly involved with Noelle (Meta Golding) but it was clear it was casual this past season.

“One of the ways to show that the character is having a difficult time making connections that are lasting is to show that he’s engaged in relationships that are really finite, almost intentionally finite, that he goes into them with the expectation that they will be finite or at arm’s length,” Wyle told TV Insider. “So he’s been having this lovely experience with someone who works at the hospital, and it’s all very grown-up and adult and understood that there’s no expectations and lots of freedom. But it’s a way of underscoring that the character’s having a difficult time attaching.”

We think Robby has to work on himself before he focuses on finding love, but it would be great to see that (eventually) on The Pitt.

What are you hoping to see from Robby in Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Pitt, Season 3, TBA, HBO Max