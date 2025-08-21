‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Photos Show Robby Smiling, Langdon’s Return, New Doc & More

The Fourth of July is going to keep the doctors and nurses of the Emmy-nominated The Pitt pretty busy in Season 2. HBO Max has released the first teaser (watch it here) and photos offering a glimpse at some of the trauma (and drama) to come when the series returns in January 2026.

When The Pitt returns and continues to examine the challenges that healthcare workers are facing, Robby (Noah Wyle) will be continuing to figure out exactly who he is on the other side of his Season 1 breakdown — and dealing with the exact situation he didn’t want to face: Langdon’s (Patrick Ball) first day back after rehab. He discovered the resident was stealing pills in the first season and sent him home, only for the doc to show back up to help during the mass casualty incident. Things got tense.

“He was hoping that their shifts wouldn’t overlap, and then they do,” Wyle told TV Insider of Robby and Langdon in Season 2 in August. “Robby can be petty, and forgiveness is sometimes harder for some than others. And yeah, betrayal is a big deal. Like anybody that has walls up, if they let their wall down for you and you are one of the few that get to share an intimacy, and then that turns into any kind of betrayal, the wall goes up twice as high as it was before, and that’s what we’re going to play with probably.”

The photos also show a first look at the newest doctor in the hospital, Al-Hashimi, played by new series regular Sepideh Moafi. “She’s a formidable character and energy in our emergency department,” Wyle shared.

And we also get a glimpse of a smile from Robby, which Wyle had already told us was coming.  “I think I’ve already smiled more in the first four episodes that we’ve shot than I smiled in the first 14 episodes that we shot last year. Whether that smile is a mask or genuine will be up for interpretation, but I’m employing one,” he teased.

Scroll down to check out all the photos released so far for Season 2, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments section below.

The Pitt, Season 2, January 2026, HBO Max

Noah Wyle as Robby, Katherine LaNasa as Dana, and Sepideh Moafi as Al-Hashimi — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

… Are those smiles we see on Robby (Noah Wyle) and Dana (Katherine LaNasa)?

Patrick Ball as Langdon — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

Langdon (Patrick Ball) returns to work for his first day after rehab

Sepideh Moafi as Al-Hashimi — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

Meet the new doctor, Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi)

Shabana Azeez as Javadi, Isa Briones as Santos, Gerran Howell as Whitaker, and Noah Wyle as Robby — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

Javadi (Shabana Azeez), Whitaker (Gerran Howell), Santos (Isa Briones), and Robby waiting for patients in the ambulance bay

Noah Wyle as Robby and Fiona Dourif as McKay — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

Robby and McKay (Fiona Dourif) hurry to treat patients

Noah Wyle as Robby, Ned Brower as Jesse, and Supriya Ganesh as Mohan — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

Robby, Jesse (Ned Brower), and Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) work a trauma

Sepideh Moafi as Al-Hashimi, Taylor Dearden as King, Katherine LaNasa as Dana, Gerran Howell as Whitaker, and Supriya Ganesh as Mohan — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

The staff receives patients from the medics

Gerran Howell as Whitaker, Amielynn Abellera as Perlah, Noah Wyle as Robby, and Sepideh Moafi as Al-Hashimi — 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page/HBO Max

Robby and Al-Hashimi oversee a taruma

Noah Wyle as Robby and Ken Kirby as Shen behind the scenes of 'The Pitt' Season 2
Warrick Page / Max

HBO Max revealed the start of production with this photo of Noah Wyle and Ken Kirby (Shen) behind the scenes in June

