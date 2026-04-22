Carrie Ann Inaba Shares How Sjögren’s Disease Affects Her ‘DWTS’ Role

What To Know Carrie Ann Inaba exclusively opened up to TV Insider about living with Sjögren’s disease.

Inaba recently partnered with Novartis for the SJÖUT for Sjögren’s campaign to raise awareness and encourage open conversations about the disease.

Inaba shared how she manages her Sjögren’s symptoms while serving as a judge on Dancing With the Stars.

Carrie Ann Inaba has spent the majority of her years as a judge on Dancing With the Stars dealing with an invisible illness.

Inaba recently teamed up with Novartis for its SJÖUT for Sjögren’s campaign to raise awareness for Sjögren’s disease and encourage people to share their experiences. Inaba was diagnosed with Sjögren’s disease by a rheumatologist in 2013 after experiencing symptoms such as dry eyes and dry mouth.

“It’s been quite a road, I will say,” Inaba exclusively told TV Insider. “When I was diagnosed, I was relieved because it was a long road to diagnosis. Sometimes, I know that sounds strange, but I was relieved. I’ve been living with it now for about 13 years, or knowing that I have it for 13 years, and it’s an emotional roller coaster, I’m not going to lie. And that’s why it was really important for me to partner with Novartis, because I wanted to share my story about Sjögren’s disease.”

Inaba was nearly 10 years into her longtime role as a DWTS judge when she received her diagnosis. And since there’s currently no FDA-approved treatment for Sjögren’s disease, Inaba has learned how to manage her symptoms.

“My symptoms are I have pain, widespread pain. I have brain fog at times. I try to manage that very carefully,” she shared. “I have dry eyes. I manage my eyes. I have lots of eye drops. I have lots of liquids always in front of me. I’m always spraying things in the air. I’m always using a humidifier.”

As for how it affects her role on DWTS specifically, Inaba said she has to make “difficult decisions on how I want to spend my time.” She explained, “If I’m going to have a live show on a Tuesday, then I really have to be careful about what I’m doing on a Monday. And I have to not overcommit myself on Wednesday, because I don’t know how I’m going to be feeling. I’m very driven. I love what I do. I want to do more of it, always. But I’ve learned how to be very realistic, and I’ve learned really how to listen to myself. And that has been one of the biggest gifts of having Sjögren’s disease, is that I’m very in tune to my body.”

As DWTS fans know, Inaba has thick skin when it comes to dealing with difficult moments, such as being booed by audience members for her critiques and scores. The resilience she developed from DWTS, she said, has helped her through her health struggles.

“[Sjögren’s disease] has made me understand my limitations more. And I think when you understand your own limitations, it really gives you more compassion about everything,” she stated. “We all want to push harder and this and that. And now, I give myself a lot of permission to not have to push through, but to go, ‘Okay, what is it I really need right now?'”

Regardless of her DWTS judging, Inaba always feels the love from the ABC competition show’s cast, hosts, and fellow judges. “There is this very powerful connection that we all have. And yes, sometimes we’re on opposite sides of the table, and sometimes it can seem like it’s being heated, but it’s actually not. It’s passion, and we all understand that,” she said. “I’m a dancer. I know what passion is. I know everybody wants to do well. And so, even though sometimes it seems like we’re not all united, we are united.”

Though Inaba doesn’t know much about DWTS‘ upcoming Season 35, she shared her excitement for the show’s first-ever DWTS Con, which is taking place this summer in Palm Springs, California.

“It’s the first time we’re ever doing that. It’s very exciting, and there’s going to be some fun things coming up,” she teased. “I think, you know, stay alert, because I think there’s going to be some fun announcements coming up very, very soon, which I’m excited about.”

Until she returns to the DWTS ballroom, Inaba is focusing on raising awareness for Sjögren’s disease. “This campaign is about encouraging people to feel very clear and open to express themselves, feel empowered to speak about all of their symptoms, whether they’re in the doctor’s office or they’re having a conversation with their friends, trying to explain what’s going on, or their family, or their health insurance providers,” she told TV Insider. “It’s very important that you speak out and not be afraid to talk about it, because the more of us that speak out about our Sjögren’s, the better it will be for not only ourselves, but for those who are also going through it with you.”

Fans can learn more about Novartis’ SJÖUT for Sjögren’s campaign at sjoutforsjogrens.com.