It didn’t take long for it to be evident that The Pitt was going to secure Noah Wyle another Emmy nomination, the sixth of his career and his first since 1999. But once you reach the end of Season 1 Episode 13, and Robby breaks down, it’s clear that he’s doing something special with his return to playing a doctor.

That breakdown, Wyle tells TV Insider in our latest Scene Study — watch the full video interview above to see him dissect that scene, discuss Season 1, and tease Season 2 — was a moment he kept in mind leading up to filming it. It comes after he picks up a shift he usually wouldn’t (the anniversary of his mentor’s death) and suffers numerous losses, including his stepson’s girlfriend, in a shooting at a music festival he was originally going to attend (she took his ticket).

“Every day, whether I was at work or not, I would just sort of touch in with this moment knowing that it was coming and say, ‘Is it there? Yep, it’s there. Okay. The fire’s still lit.’ But I wouldn’t let it pop until this day. And that day when we went to work to shoot that scene, I was so excited to get this feeling off of my chest at last because I’d been sort of working it for so long that there was a masochistic element of excitement of what was going to happen when I finally let it go,” he explains. “And I didn’t really know what it was going to feel like. I just wanted it to just come out. And this is how it came out.”

Building to that scene on that day, he saw Robby as “a drowning man on his way to his drowning,” he says. “As the shift progresses, the water levels continually rising. And then when we get into this scene, this is the moment where in my mind, the water was over my head, over my head, rising beyond my ability to stay on top of it.”

He admits, “I could have done it all day. The well was very deep that day, and Damian Marcano, who directed it, I think, felt a little guilty about putting me through the paces. And I kept saying, ‘No, no, man, come on. Let’s do it again.’ We didn’t do many takes. It was very economically shot. We didn’t really rehearse it extensively. Taj [Speights] was a beautiful actor to play the scene with. And Nina Ruscio created an environment with those animals on the wall that was so disjointedly, haunting, and off-putting that it made my job extremely easy.”

Wyle calls the following episode, the 14th (and penultimate), “the magic trick of the season.” He’d known about the breakdown in Episode 13, and he’d filmed the roof top and final moments in the finale months prior, but he hadn’t known what would bridge those two.

Robby’s arc feels like one that, on any other show not told in real-time as The Pitt is, could have been stretched across multiple shifts. “The thesis gamble was, would this feel like an aggregate toll on a viewer the way that it feels on the characters? Will they identify with our fatigue? And that worked. I mean, it works if you watch it one hour at a time, it works at even more if you watch multiple episodes. But as an approach, I asked all the cast members to try to spend at least one day spending 15 hours on your feet just to see what it feels like and where do you start holding tension and when does it start to creep in? When do you get hungry? When do you get hangry? If you’re very clearheaded and could communicate clearly at certain times, when does that get harder for you? And those become the things you put into your scripts so that you can show that aggregate toll,” Wyle explains.

“Maybe a gurney runs over your foot in hour four, it turns into a little limp, it gets more pronounced by hour 15. Those are the little, what I call, fine brush strokes that you get to do with a show that only limits you to 15 hours,” he continues. “But in terms of the big swings, it’s not a lot of time. We talked about it in the writing room. It’s just enough time, 15 hours, to maybe fall in love, maybe fall out of love, maybe find faith, maybe lose faith, maybe discover that you have a talent for something, maybe discover you don’t have a talent for something. So that was as much as we allowed all of these characters and it was enough.”

