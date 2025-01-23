Christina Haack did not miss Josh Hall on The Flip Off after their split. The exes filmed three episodes together before filing for divorce in July 2024.

“The show must go on,” Haack said on the Wednesday, January 22, episode of the Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast. “And it was so much better without him.”

The HGTV star also referred to Hall as her “half” husband, joking that she’s actually only been married “two-and-a-half times” instead of three. Haack married Tarek El Moussa, whom she shares two children with, in 2009. They separated in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in January 2018. She then wed Ant Anstead in December 2018. They had a son together and split in 2020, with the divorced finalized the following June.

Haack started dating Hall in 2021. They secretly tied the knot that October and were together for less than three years before their July 2024 split. “We don’t get along,” Haack confirmed. “We’re not getting along.” She also admitted that the marriage lasted for “way longer than I wanted to stay in it.”

Things have gotten messy amid the pair’s divorce and they’ll likely have to head to trial to settle things. “He doesn’t want to do mediation,” Haack claimed. “They haven’t ordered me [to pay him] yet, but he’s been asking. I already had to give a little something. Then he bought a Bentley. But he also doesn’t have a job. No one knows how he’s living right now.”

The premise of The Flip Off began as Haack and Hall competing against Tarek and his wife, Heather El Moussa, in a house-flipping competition. Once Hall left the show following the split, Haack’s design partner, Kylie Wing, stepped in instead.

Amid the post-split tension, Haack and Hall have both moved on. He confirmed earlier this month that he’s dating Stephanie Gabrys, while she was photographed packing on the PDA with Christopher Larocca ahead of a trip to Paris.

The Flip Off, Season 1 Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, HGTV