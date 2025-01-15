The back and forth between Christina Haack and her estranged husband, Josh Hall, continues as the HGTV star has thrown shade at her ex just a day after he went Instagram-official with his new girlfriend.

In her latest Instagram Story, Haack responded to a statement made by Hall’s spokesperson to Us Weekly regarding the Christina in the Country host’s comments on Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live.

During her interview with Jeff Lewis Live, Haack claimed her divorce with Hall is likely “going to trial” because “he doesn’t want to do mediation.” She also claimed to have sent money to Hall per his request to help with living expenses, only for him to spend that money on a Bentley.

Responding to Haack’s claims, Hall’s spokesperson told Us Weekly, “It’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why you so obsessed with me?’ We wish Christina the best.”

The rep added, “Christina knows nothing about Josh’s life, and it’s sad she keeps speculating. Her accusations are baseless.”

Haack shared a screenshot of the spokesperson’s statement on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (January 14), responding, “I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low.. even for you. Trust me idgaf about Josh’s life. I do however care about his bts tactics. Narcissism at its finest.”

Haack and Hall, her third husband, filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

On Monday (January 13), Hall debuted his new relationship. In his Instagram Stories, Hall shared a photo of himself with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, sitting on his lap beside a fire pit.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed Haack has a new boyfriend, identified as California-native Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex.