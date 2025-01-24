The Ted universe expanded when Seth MacFarlane created a prequel series to the 2012 movie Ted and its 2015 sequel, Ted 2. Premiering on Peacock in January 2024, Season 1 of Ted followed a younger version of Mark Wahlberg‘s character from the movie, John Bennett, as he navigated high school with his best friend — a teddy bear named Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) who came to life after John’s childhood wish on a shooting star.

The show had fans cracking up and begging for more. But will Ted be returning for Season 2? Scroll down for everything we know so far.

Will there be a Season 2 of Ted?

Yes! Peacock announced in May 2024 that Ted would be returning for a second season. The first season featured seven episodes that were all released on the streamer on January 11, 2024.

When does Ted Season 2 premiere?

An official release date for Season 2 has not been confirmed yet, but MacFarlane shared an exciting update with viewers on January 23, 2025.

“Today we wrap production on TED SEASON 2!” he wrote on X. “Thanks to our stellar writers, cast, and crew for all their amazing work on the funniest season yet!” Season 1 had a quick turnaround, with just five months between production and the release date, so hopefully there won’t be too long of a wait for the next installment.

Ted Season 2 cast

Although the full cast list has not been confirmed, it’s expected that the main characters from Season 1 will be reprising their roles. Max Burkholder plays teenage John, while MacFarlane voices Ted.

The show’s other main characters are Alanna Ubach as John’s mother Susan, Scott Grimes as John’s father, and Giorgia Whingham as John’s cousin Blaire, who is living with the family while attending college nearby.

Unfortunately, Wahlberg is not part of the cast, since the show is set 20 years before the movies that he starred in. MacFarlane previously revealed that it was a “challenge” to nab the actor for a television show due to his busy schedule, which is why he came up with the idea to do a prequel instead.

