HGTV Ratings Revealed: Which Shows Are Holding Strong & Which Are Struggling?

While HGTV has reliable favorites such as Fixer to Fabulous and Home Town Takeover, some of the network’s other shows, including House Hunters and Married to Real Estate, are struggling in the ratings.

According to Collider, citing Nielsen ratings, House Hunters has hovered around the 500,000 viewer mark since the beginning of this year. More concerning, the show’s numbers in the key 18-49 demo haven’t reached higher than 0.12 this entire year so far. This month, the show has averaged just 0.06 in the key demo.

House Hunters, which follows individuals, couples, and families looking for new homes, has been a long-time program on HGTV, debuting on the network back in October 1999 and airing over 1,902 episodes to date.

Married to Real Estate, hosted by real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, has also struggled in the ratings this year. Season 4, which premiered on March 12, has dropped almost 200,000 viewers from its Season 3 average. Its most recent episode, on April 9, amassed 427,500 total viewers.

The show’s demo numbers are even worse, with every Season 4 episode so far below 0.05 in the 18-49 bracket.

As of Thursday, April 10, 2025, Married to Real Estate ranks as HGTV’s fifth most popular show, while House Hunters comes in fourth. This puts them behind Renovation Aloha (in third), Fixer to Fabulous (in second), and Home Town Takeover (in first).

Erin and Ben Napier‘s Home Town Takeover continues to be a bigger winner for the network. Since its third season premiere last month, the show has regularly brought in over 800,000 viewers per episode and around 0.10 in the key demo.

Jenny and Dave Marrs‘ Fixer to Fabulous also continues to be a strong performer. Since March, the renovation series has hovered around 700,000 total viewers and 0.7 in the 18-49 demo.

Another show struggling to make a ratings impact is Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, which returned on April 3. The season premiere brought in just 314,500 total viewers and a 0.03 in the key demo. The second episode on April 10 improved slightly, with 339,500 total viewers and a 0.06 in the key demo.