‘Swamp People’ Star Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones Asks for Prayers Amid Family Health Crisis

Swamp People fan favorite Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones is asking her followers for their support and prayers after a week of family health issues.

The traumatic week started on Tuesday (April 8), when Jones took to her Instagram page to reveal that her 90-year-old grandmother was in the hospital and set to undergo “very invasive surgery.”

“I don’t like to do this but I need Prayers AGAIN please! Sorry that’s all I’ve asked for lately but we need them! My grandmother is 90 years old and will potentially have a very invasive surgery tomo,” Jones wrote. “Specifically, we need it to be done laparoscopically if possible! Please God be with my grandmother and heal her quickly in Jesus name!”

Jones returned to Instagram on Thursday (April 10) to share some good news, revealing, “My grandmother was able to get her procedure done laparoscopically! Prayers answered! Y’all are the best! Thank you! 🙏🏼 She out of surgery and resting! She loves the attention so I’ll show her these posts later!”

However, the health issues continued from there, as on Friday (April 11), the reality star revealed her daughter Addison had torn her rotator cuff and her dog Louie was suffering from nausea and an ear infection.

“Mama needs a break soon! Maybe I’ll get to sneak off and turkey hunt!!!! Fingers crossed,” Jones wrote, adding, “Anyways, per usual, I’m asking for prayers.”

In a follow-up post, Jones recapped her family’s dramatic week, writing, “My daughter tore her rotator cuff while swimming competitively. My grandmother is healing from stomach surgery but doing great. The puppy is getting better. Vet bills aren’t fun. 💸 Chad [her husband] is having a heart procedure soon and I’m going to be sick I’m so nervous!”

“Whew it’s been a week!!!!” she concluded.

There was some more positive news, though, as, on Sunday (April 13), Jones got to celebrate her son Camden’s junior prom.

“He will always be my baby! Junior prom night! I think he gets more handsome every day and im so proud to be his mama! I love you Camden yall have so much fun!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself planting a kiss on her son’s cheek.

In January, Jones announced she was leaving the History Channel’s Swamp People. First appearing on the show in 2018, Jones quickly became a fan favorite for her bold and fearless approach to alligator hunting and expert marksmanship. She appeared in Season 10 through Season 15 and even starred in the spin-off series Serpent Invasion.

At the time, Jones said her decision to exit the series was because she wanted to spend more time with her family. “I’ve gotten to a time in my life where missing the first month of school with my kids really affects their entire school year,” she wrote on Instagram. “They are also older and involved in a lot that I will not miss for any amount of money.”

