Peacock’s ‘Ted’ TV Series Announces Regular Cast Alongside Seth MacFarlane

Peacock has announced the casting lineup for its highly-anticipated live-action comedy, Ted, based on the blockbuster film franchise from Seth MacFarlane.

Joining MacFarlane, who returns to voice the titular teddy bear, are series regulars Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder, and Scott Grimes. Along with voicing Ted, MacFarlane is also attached to direct, write, co-showrun, and executive produce the series with co-showrunners, writers, and fellow executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

The new series picks up in 1993 and follows Ted the bear’s moment of fame as he lives alongside his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted isn’t the best influence on John, but when it comes down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family if necessary.

While Burkholder has been cast as John, Whigham will portray John’s older cousin, Blaire Bennett, a smart and politically correct college student, who lives with John and his parents, her Aunt Susan and Uncle Matty (The Orville star Grimes), a blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the boss of the family.

Based on the R-rated movies from MacFarlane Ted is a reimagining of the story told in the films as Burkholder’s John Bennett was portrayed by Mark Wahlberg on the big screen. Hailing from MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, joining him, Corrigan, and Walsh as executive producers are Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, and Jason Clark.

Don’t miss the fun, keep an eye out for additional updates on Ted‘s Peacock premiere as the series continues to take shape at the streamer.

Ted, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock