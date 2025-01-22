Shifting Gears continues to entertain viewers as Season 1 unfolds on ABC, but will the series be strong enough to score a second season?

While it’s a little too early to make any judgment calls, we’re looking at all the possibilities regarding the show’s potential Season 2 return, ranging from when it would likely air to who is most likely to star.

Has Shifting Gears been renewed for Season 2?

No, the series hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet, but its first two episodes delivered a solid audience with the premiere pulling in 6.099 million viewers and the second installment landing 4.561 million viewers. Despite the drop in viewership, Shifting Gears‘ audience is slightly larger than ABC’s award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary, which has averaged 2.428 viewers in its ongoing fourth season. The established comedy has already been renewed for a fifth season, which bodes well for Shifting Gears. But keep an eye out for potential renewal news and updates.

Who would star in Shifting Gears Season 2?

The ensemble would likely see the return of leads Tim Allen and Kat Dennings who plays father-daughter duo Matt and Riley. Both Seann William Scott and Daryl Mitchell would also likely be back with Dennings’ onscreen kids played by Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis. But only time will tell for certain.

What would Shifting Gears Season 2 be about?

The show currently follows the rocky relationship of estranged father and daughter Matt and Riley after she shows up with her kids and informs him that she’s in the midst of a divorce and needs somewhere to stay. While Season 1 may still be unfolding, it’s clear that this series will always follow the trials and tribulations of familial differences as Matt and Riley attempt to restore their father-daughter relationship.

Stay tuned for any updates and news about the show’s potential Season 2 return, and let us know if you’d like to see the show continue its run on ABC.

Shifting Gears, Season 1, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC