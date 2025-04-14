Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Has Lost 25 Pounds – Here’s How She Did It

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has revealed she’s lost 25 lbs since giving birth to her baby girl, Aurora, on December 28, crediting her body transformation on having a “healthier” diet.

On Sunday (April 13), Blanchard took to her Instagram page to share a side-by-side photo showing off her weight loss. “My 25lbs weight loss 💗,” she captioned the post.

In one photo, the Life After Lock Up star is seen in a black dress at a red carpet event. The photo beside it is a more recent mirror selfie, showing Blanchard in a white sleeveless vest, jeans, and black stilettos.

Blanchard shared further details in the comments section, writing, “I’ve seen a lot of comments of people asking how I lost the weight so my weight loss journey started once getting out of prison so when I started eating healthier instead of prison food, the weight began to fall off. I started eating twice a day and smaller portions.”

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one user writing, “Healthy and Happy looks amazing on you. Blessing you and yours.”

“Your hard work shows ~ Congrats!” said another.

“You look AMAZING!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “Lookin fabulous young lady.”

“Gorgeous 🔥. There’s nothing wrong with changing your looks. After everything you deserve it,” said one commenter.

Blanchard, who shares Aurora with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, returned to Instagram later that day to share a rare video with her baby daughter. In the clip, Blanchard is seen trying to comfort her three-month-old baby while rocking her on a chair and rubbing her back.

“Night 3 of Colic,” she captioned the post.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Colic is frequent, prolonged and intense crying or fussiness in a healthy infant. Colic can be particularly frustrating for parents because the baby’s distress occurs for no apparent reason and no amount of consoling seems to bring any relief.”

Blanchard previously revealed she and Urker wouldn’t be sharing public photos of their child. “To everyone asking, No, I will not be posting pictures of Aurora,” Blanchard wrote in her Instagram Stories shortly after she gave birth. “I understand everyone’s excitement and we appreciate the support, but we value the privacy and safety of our daughter.”

