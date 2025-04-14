Why Isn’t ‘The View’ New & When Will Live Episodes Return?

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Don’t adjust your TV. Yes, you did see that episode of The View already.

This week, the ABC talk show is airing reruns all week long — from Monday, April 14, through Friday, April 18 — instead of live new episodes.

Sure, there are plenty of new “Hot Topics” for cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin to dig into this week, but the show is on a temporary hiatus, so it’ll have to wait.

Instead of new episodes, The View will air five encore episodes during its usual 11 a.m. ET hour on ABC.

What repeat episodes are airing this week?

For Monday’s (April 14) airing, the network is reairing the March 13 episode, which featured journalist Kara Swisher and music icon Donny Osmond promoting his Las Vegas residency (and revealing exactly when he’ll retire from his lifelong career in showbusiness). It’s also the episode when Goldberg had a little something to say to those critics who’ve called for the show to be canceled, so count on some fireworks.

Tuesday’s (April 15) slot will feature a repeat of the March 6 show with Mindy Kaling promoting Running Point and a performance of the women of Disney on Broadway. The episode memorably featured a discussion of Behar’s aversion to being friends with Trump supporters.

Then, on Wednesday (April 16), The View‘s March 4 episode will air. This one featured ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith slamming Democrats and former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talking about working with Joe Biden. (This one, too, features a lively diatribe from Goldberg.)

Thursday’s (April 17) rerun will be the March 11 episode, with Senator Elissa Slotkin and Julian Lennon promoting his exhibition. Also in the episode is a full accounting of the origins of the Donald Trump-Rosie O’Donnell feud that spawned from The View, as well as a very raw call with Wendy Williams in which she explained her concerns about her conservatorship.

Finally, Friday (April 19) will see the return of the February 21 episode with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio promoting Daredevil: Born Again and Antoni Porowski promoting No Taste Like Home. (Come for the guests, but stay for Hostin taking a solo stand against some comments by Pete Buttigieg.)

When does The View return with live episodes?

Fans can expect the show to resume airing live new episodes with a studio audience starting on Monday, April 21.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC