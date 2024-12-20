Wendy Williams Rides Mobility Scooter at Son’s Graduation Amid Dementia Battle

Wendy Williams was spotted riding a mobility scooter in a rare public appearance on Thursday, December 19, as she attended her son’s, Kevin Hunter Jr., college graduation.

As reported by TMZ, the beloved talk show host was in attendance for Kevin’s graduation from Florida International University in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. She was seen adorned in a sparkly black dress and jewelry as she rode a mobility scooter, complete with a Louis Vuitton monogrammed cup holder.

Williams shares Kevin with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, whom she was married to for 20 years before filing for divorce in April 2019. At the graduation ceremony, Williams was joined by her father, Thomas Williams Sr., and her sister, Wanda Finnie. Williams was seen wiping away tears as Kevin took to the stage.

Her appearance at the event comes amid her dementia battle and claims that she is “permanently incapacitated.” In February, the former Wendy Williams Show host revealed she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” read a statement at the time.

Williams took an indefinite leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show in 2021 due to her various medical issues. Last month, Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed court documents that refer to Williams as “an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

The court filing came amid Morrisey’s legal battle with Lifetime over the Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary, which aired in February. Just days before the film was released, Morrissey’s team filed a restraining order against the TV network. However, the request was overturned, as a judge found that stopping the film would be an “impermissible prior restraint on speech that violates the First Amendment of the institution.”

Despite the claims of Williams being permanently incapacitated, she was spotted in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this week. She was all smiles in the back of an SUV while her nephew, Travis Finnie, picked up an order from Sho’nuff Oysters. Prior to that, she was last seen in public on August 19, when she stopped by the holistic store Bolingo Balance in Newark, New Jersey, with Kevin.