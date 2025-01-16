Wendy Williams has spoken out publicly for the first time about her guardianship, revealing she “feels like she is in prison” and claiming to be a victim of “emotional abuse.”

The beloved talk show host called into The Breakfast Club on Thursday (January 16), where she was asked about the court-ordered guardianship she’s been under since 2022. She was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and last November, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, said Williams was “permanently incapacitated.”

Williams denied Morrisey’s assessment, stating, “Do I seem that way, god damn it? I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying?”

She went on to talk about the care facility where she’s been living, revealing, “I feel like I’m in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s… There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

During the call, Williams’ niece, Alex, also spoke on the phone, supporting her aunt’s claims and saying her room at the facility has “a bed, a chair, a TV, a bathroom, and she’s looking out one window at buildings across the street.” She also said Williams has no access to the internet via a laptop or iPad and is only able to receive calls, not make them.

“You can’t even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members,” Alex claimed.

Williams added that she’s spent her past three birthdays alone due to the facility’s strict rules, adding, “This is what is called emotional abuse.”

The Wendy Williams Show star also touched on last year’s Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which detailed some of Williams’ health issues and guardianship controversies. Morrissey sued Lifetime and A&E to try and stop the doc’s release, only for the networks to countersue.

“She was the one who wanted to do that, you understand what I’m saying?” Williams said of Morrissey, though it’s unclear if she was referring to the documentary or the lawsuit.

Summing up, Williams stated, “What do I think about being abused? Look, this system is broken, this system that I’m in. This system has falsified a lot.”

Williams was spotted at her son Kevin’s graduation in December, where she was seen riding a mobility scooter. Earlier that month, she was seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with her nephew, Travis, picking up an order from Sho’nuff Oysters.