Wendy Williams’ Son Gives Big Health Update Amid Star’s Dementia Battle

Wendy Williams‘ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is “fighting” to get his mom home amid her ongoing battle with dementia and court-appointed guardianship controversy.

Kevin took to Instagram on Monday, December 23, where he commented on a post from Charlamagne Tha God, who had congratulated Kevin on his recent college graduation.

“Thank you fam! Let’s get her home,” Kevin wrote in the comments of the post. He then followed up with another comment, providing fans an update on his mom.

“While I’m here, quick update on my mom. She’s sober and wants to come home,” he shared. “We’re fighting to make that happen because isolation is killing her faster than anything else.”

Digital content creator Ronald Beasley originally posted the video shared by Charlamagne. The video shows Kevin at his graduation ceremony from Florida International University in Miami, Florida, while his mom and family celebrate the achievement. Williams looks to be in high spirits in the video as she dances and gets her nails done.

TMZ first reported of Williams’ attendance at her son’s graduation last week, sharing photos of the beloved talk show host arriving at the ceremony on a mobility scooter. It marked a rare public appearance for Williams since being placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022.

The former Wendy Williams Show host was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and retreated from the public eye. In November, Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, referred to the TV star as “permanently incapacitated.”

The update came as Morrissey battles with Lifetime over the Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary, which aired in February. Just days before the film was released, Morrissey’s team filed a restraining order against the TV network. However, the request was overturned, as a judge found that stopping the film would be an “impermissible prior restraint on speech that violates the First Amendment of the institution.”

Prior to her appearance at Kevin’s graduation, Williams was spotted in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last week. She was all smiles in the back of an SUV while her nephew, Travis Finnie, picked up an order from Sho’nuff Oysters. Prior to that, she was last seen in public on August 19, when she stopped by the holistic store Bolingo Balance in Newark, New Jersey, with Kevin.