Wendy Williams Seen in Public for First Time in 17 Months After Dementia & Aphasia Diagnoses

Wendy Williams has been spotted in public for the first time in 17 months after being diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

As first reported by Page Six, the beloved talk show host was seen with her son, Kevin Hunt Jr, at the holistic store Bolingo Balance in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, August 19. It marked the first time Williams had been seen in public since March 2023.

A Bolingo Balance employee told the outlet that Williams appeared “sharp, upbeat, and aware” and was “very bubbly” during her visit to the store. She was “engaging but wasn’t as familiar with what we do here, so her son was more explaining things.”

“She talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future,” the employee added.

Bolingo Balance owner Victor Bowman later shared a photo with Williams on his Facebook page. You can see the photo here. He wrote underneath, “Wendy Williams come to my store much love Queen .”

The sighting came six months after Williams’ healthcare team released a statement revealing her diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

“Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” the statement said.

Williams, who made her final appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in July 2021, later addressed her diagnosis, telling E! News she was “touched” by the support.

“I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia,” Williams shared, noting that she will continue to maintain her “personal space and peace to thrive.”

“Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated,” she added.