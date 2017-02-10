Ron Perlman Joins Crackle’s ‘StartUp’

Jeff Pfeiffer
Comments
Netflix Presents Dreamworks Trollhunters at NYCC
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Netflix

TV Insider spoke with Ron Perlman (HellboySons of Anarchy) on Wednesday about the upcoming second and final season of Amazon’s Hand of God, the quirky and intense drama led by Perlman as star and co-executive producer (watch for that interview on TV Insider February 14th).

Over the course of the chat, Perlman also revealed that for one of his next projects, he will be heading to Puerto Rico to begin work on a new role in StartUp. “[It’s] a big ensemble, wonderful cast. … They’re introducing a new character in Season 2, and that’s going to be the guy that I end up playing,” Perlman said. “So I’m about to go to work on that.”

In Crackle's StartUp, Martin Freeman and Adam Brody Play High-Tech Cat-and-Mouse (VIDEO)
Related

In Crackle's StartUp, Martin Freeman and Adam Brody Play High-Tech Cat-and-Mouse (VIDEO)

The gritty tech drama is beginning production on its second season for the Crackle streaming service, and is headlined by Martin Freeman and Adam Brody.

StartUp key art
Adam Brody

Adam Brody

Edi Gathegi

Edi Gathegi

Otmara Marrero

Otmara Marrero

Ron Perlman

Ron Perlman

Addison Timlin

Addison Timlin

Full Cast & Crew

Crackle

Series

2016–2018

Crime drama

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More StartUp ›

StartUp

Ron Perlman




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season5
1
Ask Matt: Ghosting ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Grey’s’ Farewells, ‘Company Retreat’ & More
Steve Howey as Wagner, Kaitlin Olson as Morgan — 'High Potential' Season 2 Finale 'Family Tree
2
‘High Potential’ Star Kaitlin Olson Breaks Down Season 2’s Shocking Finale
Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey, and Beau Bridges in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 14
3
See Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter Together on ‘Matlock’
Nancy Guthrie via Savannah Guthrie's Instagram, January 27, 2025.
4
Nancy Guthrie Update: Chilling Note Claims to Know Where Her Body Is Located
Best Medicine, Fox Entertainment Studios
5
‘Best Medicine’ and ‘High Potential’ Finales, Brit’s-Eye View of the Revolution, an ‘Untold’ Chess Story