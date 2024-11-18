How to Watch All of the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs on TV & Streaming

The Yellowstone TV universe isn’t all housed on one streaming service. Peacock has had the streaming rights to Yellowstone since 2020, but Paramount has made up for this confusing absence by creating two original spinoff series exclusively for Paramount+. Seasons of Yellowstone and 1883 have aired on linear TV channels to fill out programming calendars and get more eyes on the streaming-exclusive shows. 1923 will soon follow suit in December.

There are at least three more Yellowstone spinoffs down the pipeline as well. The Madison, a modern-day spinoff starring Michelle Pfeiffer, is currently filming. The 6666 spinoff hasn’t shared an update in a long time, but there are still some details we know about how to watch if/when it comes to fruition. And there’s another prequel, 1944, in the works. But like 6666, those updates have been few and far between since Paramount first announced it.

To make things easy for you, here’s a breakdown of where, when, and how to watch the preexisting Yellowstone spinoffs on TV and streaming services, plus details about where the upcoming spinoffs are set to debut. There are more options than just subscribing to Paramount+.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

No, Yellowstone Seasons 1-5 (Part 1) are only available to stream on Peacock. All previous episodes, as well as the new ones from Season 5 Part 2 (currently airing Sundays on Paramount Network), can be purchased on Amazon. Get a full breakdown here. Season 5 Part 1 is also available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD.

CBS aired the early seasons of Yellowstone in 2023. It also aired an encore showing of the Season 5 Part 2 premiere on Sunday, November 10.

Where can I watch 1883?

The first Yellowstone spinoff (which got a backdoor pilot in Yellowstone Season 4) is a Paramount+ exclusive show, so the limited series can be watched at any time on that streaming platform. If you don’t want to subscribe to Paramount+ (which also offers a seven-day free trial), it’s available for digital purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes cost $1.99 for SD (standard definition), $2.99 for HD (high definition), and $3.99 for UHD (ultra high definition). The full season costs $18.99 for SD, $24.99 for HD, and $26.99 for UHD. 1883 is also available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD.

Its first and only season aired on Paramount Network starting in June 2023. It stars country legends and real-life married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the Duttons who established the Yellowstone ranch in Montana. The show tells the story of their family’s perilous journey west with children Elsa (Isabel May) and John (Audie Rick). Spencer Dutton, seen as an adult in 1923, was not born yet in the 1883 storyline, but he was seen as a child in the Yellowstone Season 4 episode. Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett played the men leading the Duttons and other immigrants out west.

Where can I watch 1923?

Just like 1883, 1923 Season 1 can be watched on its streaming home, Paramount+. Unlike 1883, 1923 is getting a second season, which is filming now. Season 1 episodes can be digitally purchased on Amazon ($1.99 for SD, $2.99 for HD, and $3.99 for UHD (ultra high definition). The full first season costs $13.99 for SD, $19.99 for HD, and $22.99 for UHD.

1923 Season 1 will air on Paramount Network starting on Sunday, December 8. The episodes will air at 9/8c after new episodes of Yellowstone. Here’s the release schedule for all eight episodes, which includes some double features:

Sunday, December 8: Season 1 Episode 1

Sunday, December 15: Season 1 Episode 2

Sunday, December 22: Season 1 Episodes 3 and 4

Sunday, December 29: Season 1 Episodes 5 and 6

Sunday, January 5: Season 1 Episodes 7 and 8

1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who took over caretaking of the ranch after the deaths of McGraw and Hill’s characters. Jacob is James’ brother. Their sister, Claire, died on the trail in an early episode of 1883 and was played by Dawn Olivieri, who can now be seen as Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone. Spencer Dutton is played by Brandon Sklenar, who costars alongside Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, James Badge Dale (as adult John Dutton Sr.), and more. Yellowstone‘s Thomas Rainwater’s (Gil Birmingham) ancestor, Teona Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), is also a main character in the series.

1923 Season 2 (said to be its final season) will presumably premiere in 2025. An official premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Where can I watch the upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs?

The Madison will air on Paramount Network. The 6666 spinoff was originally going to be a Paramount+ exclusive, but in 2022, the network announced that it would air on Paramount Network instead. The 1944 prequel is said to be a Paramount+ exclusive series as well.

Yellowstone, Sundays, 8/7c, Paramount Network

1923, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+