[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Ransom Canyon Season 1.]

Everyone knows everyone in Ransom Canyon’s small Texas town. From long-standing families battling it out over land to unexpected links, almost every single character has a connection to another. These Texan ties range from familial to romantic.

With Season 1 out now, TV Insider is breaking down how all the Ransom Canyon characters are connected. Saddle up and check out our graphic (and full explanation) below.

The Kirklands

Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) is the owner of Double K Ranch. He was married to Amalah Kirkland, who died of cancer before the show. In the first episode, Staten and Amalah’s only son, Randall Kirkland (Hubert Smielecki), tragically dies in a car crash.

Over the course of the first season, Staten explores a romantic relationship with Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), who’s always had feelings for Staten. However, she buried her love for him when her best friend, Amalah, pursued a relationship with him when they were teenagers.

The Collinses

Davis Collins (Eoin Macken) the owner of Bar W Ranch. He’s the older brother of Amalah Kirkland (née Collins), making him Staten’s brother-in-law. His ex-wife is Paula Jo Collins (Meta Golding). They have one child together, Reid Collins (Andrew Liner). Reid is a football player at the local high school who harbors love for Lauren Brigman (Lizzy Greene).

After his divorce from Paula Jo, Davis begins dating Quinn. Paula Jo’s return to town makes it clear that the feelings between her and Davis are still very much alive. During her visit, she also has a steamy car hookup with Staten.

The Brigmans

Dan Brigman (Philip Winchester) is the local sheriff in Ransom Canyon. He’s married to Margaret Brigman (Sarah Minnich), but their marriage is complicated. Margaret deals with alcoholism. Their only daughter is Lauren Brigman, who is dating Lucas Russell (Garrett Wareing).

The Russells

Lucas Russell is the younger brother of the troubled Kit Russell (Casey W. Johnson). Kit is Lucas’ primary guardian. In the first season, Kit is arrested for his possible involvement in the accident that killed Randall. However, he’s ultimately innocent and covering for Margaret. Kit and Margaret were having an affair, and she was behind the wheel the night of Randall’s death.

The Fullers

Cap Fuller (James Brolin) is the stubborn owner of Fuller Ranch. His beloved wife, Ruth Fuller (Penelope Richards), is in an assisted living facility. Cap and Ruth’s only son, Lincoln Fuller, died prior to the events of the show. Turns out, Yancy Grey (Jack Schumacher), is Lincoln’s long-lost son, which makes him the heir to Fuller Ranch. Yancy arrives in Ransom at the behest of Davis, who wants Yancy to gain control of Cap’s ranch.

Cap dies in the penultimate episode of Season 1. When Yancy comes to Ransom, he falls in love with Ellie Estevez (Marianly Tejada), a young woman who watches over Cap. Yancy proposes to Ellie and plans an elaborate wedding for her in the Season 1 finale. In the last minutes of the season, Ellie runs into… Yancy’s secret wife at Gracie’s Dance Hall.

