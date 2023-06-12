Paramount Network to Air ‘1883’ Season 1 Starting Sunday

Taylor Sheridan‘s 1883 is coming to cable TV. Paramount Network has announced that it will air the full season of 1883, with episodes coming out weekly.

The Yellowstone origin story will premiere on Paramount Network with its first two episodes starting on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18 at 8/7c. One episode per week will come out after that. The special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode. The series will still be available to stream on Paramount+.

A Paramount+ original and the first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Real-life married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as James and Margaret Dutton, the couple who founded the Dutton ranch as scene in the Kevin Costner series. The limited series tracks their family’s migration from Tennessee to Montana with teenage daughter Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and son John Dutton (Audie Rick).

The third Dutton sibling, Spencer Dutton (seen as a child in a Yellowstone Season 4 flashback episode and an adult in 1923, played by Brandon Sklenar), has not yet been born in 1883. James’ sister, Claire (Dawn Olivieri), also appears in 1883 with her teenage daughter, Mary Abel (Emma Malouff). James and Claire’s brother, Jacob Dutton, is played by Harrison Ford in 1923.

Sam Elliott‘s Shea Brennan and LaMonica Garrett‘s Thomas serve as the Dutton’s and the accompanying band of European immigrants’ guides through the Great Plains, which proves to be a perilous journey for all. Billy Bob Thornton also appears as Sheriff Jim Courtright. Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hébert also star.

1883 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

1883, Paramount Network Premiere, Sunday, June 18, 8/7c, Paramount Network