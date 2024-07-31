The Yellowstone prequel 1923 was one of the many series delayed by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and there have been few updates on the show’s production since the strikes ended.

It was renewed halfway through its first season on Paramount+, however, Season 2 is definitely on the way. But when? Local news outlets have reported that filming on 1923 Season 2 has begun in Texas as of mid-July. Here’s all the latest updates on Taylor Sheridan’s third Dutton family drama series.

1923 Season 2 Is Currently Filming in Austin, Texas

According to the Austin Film Commission, 1923 is currently filming its second season in Austin, Texas as of July 17. According to LMTOnline, a Texas local news outlet, filming will reportedly take place until September. A Dallas-based casting agency held a casting call for 1923 extras in Austin in June, per My San Antonio.

Season 1 was filmed in Montana, like the other shows in the Yellowstone franchise, but it seems production has found a new filming home in Austin’s ATX Film Studios. Fear the Walking Dead Seasons 4-7, The Leftovers, and more shows have filmed at this studio in the past. Season 2 will presumably still be set in Montana despite production taking place in Austin. After all, the series is all about the Dutton family keeping their Montana ranch up and running.

LMTOnline reports that Austin EDC documents list the Season 2 budget as over $150 million.

1923 Season 2 Cast

1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Jacob is the brother of Tim McGraw‘s James Dutton from 1883, the first Yellowstone spinoff. Jacob and Cara took in their nephews, Spencer and John, after their mother, Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill in 1883), died. The adult Spencer and John are played by Brandon Sklenar and James Badge Dale in 1923 Season 1, but Dale’s character had a shocking death in the third episode that reverberated throughout the rest of the season.

Sklenar is expected to return for Season 2 along with Ford and Mirren. Sklenar’s Spencer was last seen separated from his new wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), after a conflict with Alex’s ex-fiancé on an ocean liner turned deadly. Alex promised she’d meet Spencer in Montana, but viewers still don’t know if he heard her yell from the ship as he was taken to shore.

While there has been no official casting announcement for Season 2, Aminah Nieves will presumably return as Teonna Rainwater, who was last seen saved by her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears). They were riding off with Pete Plenty Clouds in the finale, unknowingly being chased by law enforcement after Teonna escaped from the abusive leaders of her nearby residential school. Pete was played by Cole Brings Plenty in Season 1. The actor tragically died in April 2024 at the age of 27. It’s not known if his character will be recast or written out. Brings Plenty’s uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, is one of the stars of Yellowstone.

1923 also stars Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Michelle Randolph, and Timothy Dalton. Since all of their characters were still alive at the end of Season 1, they will presumably be back in the new season. Mary Shelton‘s Emma Dutton died by suicide in Season 1 following the unexpected death of her husband, John.

Where 1923 Season 1 Left Off

Spencer and Alex will be trying to get back to each other in Season 2. They were separated on their travel back to Montana, a journey they began after receiving the word from Aunt Cara about John’s death. The ranch needs Spencer now more than ever considering the fact that Dalton’s Donald Whitfield is threatening to steal the ranch from Jacob and Cara through nefariously legal means.

1923 Season 2 Premiere Date

There is no premiere date for Season 2 as of the time of publication. But if filming does wrap in September, post-production will take a few months after that. It’s likely that Season 2 will premiere in 2025.

1923 Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for the new season just yet, but a teaser could be possible in the coming months as the series is officially back in production. Stay tuned here as we continue to report the lates updates on 1923 Season 2.

1923, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+