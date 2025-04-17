Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 15 “Lab Rats.”]

It looks like the 9-1-1 cast is just as shocked and heartbroken as fans after the Thursday, April 17, episode killed off a major character, Peter Krause‘s Captain Bobby Nash.

The conclusion of a two-parter event, “Contagion,” saw the 118 — Bobby, Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) — rush to keep Chimney (Kenneth Choi) alive while Buck (Oliver Stark), Athena (Angela Bassett), and Karen (Tracie Thoms) tracked down the scientist with the only dose of the anti-viral. But after it was delivered, with a little evading of the FBI and military, and the evacuation began, Bobby locked himself in the lab and revealed he, too, had been exposed. However, he knew there was only one dose, so he kept quiet … and had an utterly heartbreaking goodbye with Buck and then his wife Athena.

After the episode aired, the cast took to social media to react to the shocking episode and also share messages of love for Peter Krause.

“My Dear Friend Peter, we miss you at work with us everyday. You were, and still will be, our leader always,” Oliver Stark wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Krause then one of him with him on Instagram.

Choi also shared photos, of himself and Krause, on Instagram. “Peter Krause, you are the classiest guy, the most talented of actors, and the loveliest human being. THANK YOU, PK. Love You Pal,” he wrote.

Aisha Hinds called this “an extremely TOUGH one” in a post on X and shared a couple of Instagram stories. “Shattered,” she wrote in one, then in another, alongside a photo of Bobby and Athena’s hands separated by glass, “Love you Pete…”

Jennifer Love Hewitt (who plays Maddie) wrote in an Instagram story, “I have no words. I couldn’t say goodbye because you are the best. I love you Peter. Thanks for always being a light and for your hugs that could change a day for the better everytime.”

See those posts below.

What was your reaction to Bobby’s death? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC