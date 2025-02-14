‘Yellowstone’s Final Season Is Finally Coming to Streaming — How & When to Watch

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

The final season (for now) of Yellowstone is finally coming to streaming. Starting in March, every single episode of the Taylor Sheridan flagship western is going to be available on a major streaming platform.

The hit cable series is one of the rare modern TV shows that’s not available for next-day streaming on a major streaming platform. Each season, the only way to watch the episodes after they aired on Paramount Network was to buy the season in advance through Amazon. One might think Paramount+ would house the Kevin Costner-led series, but Peacock has had the Yellowstone streaming rights since 2020. That’s where Season 5 Part 2 will soon land. Get all the details below.

Is Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 streaming?

Peacock announced on Friday, February 14, that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be available on Sunday, March 16. Season 5 Part 1 is already available on Peacock, along with every other previous season.

Through Peacock’s streaming deal, previous seasons of Yellowstone have been added to the platform about three months after the finale’s debut on Paramount Network. The final season’s Peacock debut date aligns with this established timeline.

Season 5 Part 2 premiered on Sunday, November 10, and concluded on Sunday, December 15. Part 2 consists of six episodes, while Part 1 has eight. Part 2 marked the first season with Costner and began with the shocking murder of his character. John’s death defined every episode after that, with the finale revealing the Dutton Yellowstone ranch’s fate after over 100 years of fighting to keep it running.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

There are no episodes of Yellowstone available on Paramount Network’s streaming platform. But Paramount+ is where all of the Yellowstone spinoffs — 1883 and 1923 — live. Both spinoffs are Paramount+ original series from Sheridan, but both shows also got a Paramount Network release years after they first debuted. The first season of 1923 recently aired on Paramount Network from December 2024 to January 2025, with its second season set to premiere on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount+.

Will there be a Yellowstone Season 6?

Not exactly. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2’s December 15 finale was, for all intents and purposes, a Yellowstone series finale. Star Gil Birmingham and director Christina Voros previously told TV Insider that Sheridan always planned for John Dutton to die by the end of Yellowstone, but the how of his death was changed after Costner’s shocking exit from the series after Season 5 Part 1 (Costner cites scheduling conflicts as his reason for the premature departure). Yellowstone will continue with a Beth and Rip spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, and that will reportedly be the first franchise spinoff to bear the name Yellowstone in its title.

There’s another spinoff coming that won’t center the Duttons but leaves room for possible Dutton cameos. The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, is set to release in 2025.

Yellowstone also stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Kelsey Asbille. Sheridan and other returning cast members and surprising guest stars were featured in the final season.

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 Streaming Debut, Sunday, March 16, Peacock