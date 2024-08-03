The Yellowstone franchise is expanding (again…) with a third prequel spinoff called 1944. The series was announced by Paramount in 2023 along with 2024, a modern-day followup to Yellowstone. That was called 2024 at first, then it was rumored to be renamed The Madison. Now, it’s looking like 2024 and The Madison could be two different shows within the universe. Confused? So are we.

What we do know is that none of these spinoffs are coming out before Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the final season. Here’s what there is to know so far about Taylor Sheridan‘s 1944 and the new Dutton story it will tell.

What is Yellowstone: 1944 about?

There is no official series description yet, but the name of the series reveals a lot about what 1944 could be about. For starters, it will obviously be set in 1944. Like 1883 and 1923 before it, 1944 will center a new generation of Duttons and presumably their life on the Montana ranch. Being so close in time to the plot of 1923, it’s conceivable that 1923 characters could appear as their older selves in 1944.

Wouldn’t it be nice to see Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) grow old together? If they have children (which seems inevitable, given that the reveal of John Dutton II is something 1923 is likely building towards), those children could be the main characters of this World War II-era spinoff. It will be interesting to see how the war affects life on the ranch.

This series would also begin just 15 years before the birth of Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton III, who was born in April 1959. Depending on how it’s structured, the series could easily stretch into the future to show his arrival.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said the following of 1944 and The Madison when they were announced in Fall 2023: “Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we’re just getting started. On the heels of 1883 and 1923’s success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon — thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Who will star in Yellowstone: 1944?

There will no doubt be a new generation of stars in this prequel, but again we’d love to see Spencer and Alex back for more, as well as their family members like nephew Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and his beloved Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph). Either Spencer and Alex or Jack and Elizabeth are John Dutton II’s parents, and the grandparents of Costner’s character, so we’re eager to see that revealed in 1923 (possibly in its second season, which is currently in production in Texas).

Since Yellowstone shows always have a love story, the story of how John III’s parents got together seems like the obvious choice for this series.

Is there a trailer for Yellowstone: 1944?

The series is far from the beginning of filming, so there’s no footage to see just yet.

When does Yellowstone: 1944 premiere?

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 (premiering November 10), Sheridan’s Landman (premiering November 17), and 1923 Season 2 are all premiering before 1944. Given that 1923 Season 2 is still filming, as is Yellowstone‘s final season, it will be a long time before 1944 comes out. Think 2026 as a likely release year.